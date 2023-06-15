The Independent to Hire in US After Cuts at Home as UK Firms Seek Growth Abroad

(Bloomberg) -- Independent Digital News & Media Ltd., the first major UK newspaper to go fully online, plans to boost its presence in the US next year in the latest example of a British company looking abroad for growth it can’t find at home.

The news website, which in late 2022 cut about 10% of its staff, aims to eventually have the same number of workers in the US as in Britain, Chairman John Paton said in a phone interview. Currently, it employs about 300, with some 65 outside the UK, primarily in the US.

“We cut where we thought growth was slow. It was a very difficult decision,” Paton said. He said the US is “the world’s largest English-language market, it’s the world’s largest advertising market, period. You’re going to want to go fish where the fish are.”

The shift adds to a drift of British business across the Atlantic, with homegrown companies like Arm Ltd. looking west for investment and growth opportunities. It’s also the latest example of a British news brand trying to capitalize on a shared language to crack the US market.

In the year ended September 2022, the Independent’s revenues rose 12% to £46.3 million ($58.6 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday. Operating profit dropped by two-thirds to £1.9 million due to strategic investments, including international expansion, it said.

