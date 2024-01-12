The Iowa Caucuses Are More Important Than Ever, Thanks to Trump

(Bloomberg) -- In this year’s presidential election, the Iowa caucuses are crucial — marking the first shot for Republican challengers to Donald Trump to undermine his position as the party's standard-bearer.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are hoping that a strong showing Monday will convince Republicans in later races that they are viable alternatives to the former president. A blow-out performance from Trump, however, will further cement the sense of inevitability of a November rematch with President Joe Biden.

For a highly anticipated contest that results in the first votes for president, Iowa’s process can be remarkably opaque to outsiders. Here’s a breakdown.

How do the Iowa caucuses work?

At 7 p.m. local time Monday — which this year falls on the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. — Iowans will convene to nominate candidates for president in schools, libraries and other public places making up 1,657 precincts. The process usually takes 90 minutes, but in some precincts it can last three hours or more as supporters of each candidate give speeches to win over undecided voters. The drawn-out events mean turnout is often lower than in states that hold primaries.

Iowa Republicans vote by secret ballot. Precinct officials count the votes in the presence of candidate representatives. The tabulations are sent to the Republican Party of Iowa, which reports the results. Unlike primary elections, there’s no opportunity for a recount, but the tabulation sheets can be audited later.

How is the winner determined?

Though different states have different rules for awarding delegates, Iowa Republicans’ are straightforward: Candidates get delegates in proportion to their support in the statewide vote. If all goes smoothly, the candidate receiving the most delegates will be clear within hours.

For some candidates, “winning” can involve some creative storytelling, such as claiming victory simply by meeting or exceeding expectations.

What about Democrats?

For Democrats, Iowa doesn’t hold the same importance this year. Iowa Democrats will cast their votes in a mail-in election that won’t be counted until March 5, an attempt to comply with both the new party rules and a state law requiring a caucus on Jan. 15.

Biden faces only token opposition from within his own party, making the caucuses largely moot for Democrats. His chief Democratic challenger, Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, is campaigning largely in New Hampshire. The president had pushed for South Carolina as the kick-off for the Democratic presidential voting process after voters in that state helped rescue his previous campaign in 2020.

What is Iowa’s record in picking winners?

Generally, presidential contenders strive for a spot in the top three. Indeed, the axiom is that there are “three tickets out of Iowa,” and it’s mostly true. Biden is one exception — he finished fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire and second in Nevada before finally winning South Carolina.

Iowa has a mixed record of picking nominees, with the last three contested caucuses producing a winner that would go on to lose the GOP nomination. And only three non-incumbent presidents have won both the Iowa caucuses and the presidency since 1972: Jimmy Carter in 1976, George W. Bush in 2000 and Barack Obama in 2008.

How representative is Iowa of the US?

It’s not, really. Manufacturers are the biggest private employers in Iowa. Nationwide, they account for 6.4% of jobs. Iowa’s Black and Hispanic populations, at just 4% and 7% respectively, are less than half of the shares for the US.

What do critics say?

Some have expressed dismay over the outsize importance in presidential elections wielded by Iowa, where the population of 3.2 million people just nudges past the population of the city of Chicago. The state will send just 40 of the 2,429 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. On March 5, which is known as “Super Tuesday” for the many states who hold nominating contests that day, 1,151 delegates will be awarded.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.