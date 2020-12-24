(Bloomberg) --

Covering ETFs this year was like trying to hit a constantly moving target. Businessweek's annual “Jealousy List” -- stories by other outlets that the magazine's staff wish they would've published -- inspired Eric and Joel to bring an ETF version of the idea to Trillions. On this episode, Katherine Greifeld, Claire Ballentine, and Yakob Petersseil of Bloomberg News, who specialize in covering ETFs, join them to discuss a few of the articles they wish they had written this year, about topics such as ETNs, volatility, target date funds, and concerns about index funds. Honorees include New York's Josh Barro; ETF Trends's Dave Nadig; WSJ's Akane Otani, Sebastian Pellejero and Chana Schoenberger; and Institutional Investor's Leanna Orr. Eric also highlights some of his favorites by his colleagues at Bloomberg News.

