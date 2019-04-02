The Jury's Out on Whether Hong Kong's Property Blip Is History

(Bloomberg) -- Is Hong Kong’s property correction already over?

For two months now, prices have climbed. New home sales are surging.

To the bulls, a 10 percent slide in home values from August to January looks to have been just another periodic blip in a market that has climbed relentlessly for 15 years.

Diminished prospects for interest-rate increases, along with gains in the stock market, have boosted the confidence of buyers. New home sales have heated up as developers seek to clear inventory ahead of a looming tax on vacant apartments.

But to the bears, weakness in the global economy suggests the rebound may be short-lived, with more declines on the way. Here’s the split in views, taken from interviews and notes and reports:

Bullish

Bearish

