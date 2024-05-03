(Bloomberg) -- This year’s Kentucky Derby is pretty simple, really. There’s a superstar in the field by the name of Fierceness, and if he breaks alertly and secures a position near the front of the pack, the only question might be how much he wins by.

In his last race down in South Florida, he rolled to a 13 1/2-length victory as his rider, the great John Velazquez, sat chilly in the saddle, a cigarette in one hand and a martini in the other. OK, OK, I made up the cigarette and martini thing but you get the idea. It was pretty damn easy. He’d won in similar fashion a couple times before. The chink in his armor: The two times he got out of the gate sluggishly, he was defeated.

This is, ultimately, what anyone inclined to bet against Fierceness is hoping for — a poor start that leaves him stuck behind the early leaders and out of his comfort zone. That I am one of those gamblers seems a bit stupid, frankly. I mean, come on, he’s gonna crush this field. I know that. I was there when he made his career debut last summer at Saratoga. He was dazzling. If his odds hover on Saturday around 3-1, as is expected, that’s not a bad bet. Heck, even 2-1 isn’t terrible.

But, you see, back in December, I became taken with this colt named Sierra Leone. So taken that a month later, I threw some money down on him in the Kentucky Derby futures market.

This is typically a very foolish thing to do. It’s a sucker bet, really. So much can go wrong. The horse might not even make it to the Derby. But on that late fall day in New York, Sierra Leone had made this eye-catching blitz around the turn and into the stretch, rocketing past rivals like they had been tied to a pole. I kept watching the replay over and over, entranced. His stride was massive. He just swallowed up the ground.

Sure, he was green and goofy and that ultimately cost him the race that day. (He got beat by a nose.) It didn’t matter. The talent was evident. It’s what had prompted his owners — a powerhouse consortium led by Ireland’s dominant racing clan — to bid a cool $2.3 million for him when he walked into an auction ring a year earlier.

Everything’s gone great for Sierra Leone in 2024. In February, he went down to New Orleans and got the money there. Then he shipped up to Lexington, Kentucky, and did the same there last month. And he’s been training brilliantly since. I’m suddenly feeling clever — even a little smug — about that January wager. I locked in a price of 13-1. On Saturday, his odds will be closer to 4-1.

All that’s wonderful but one problem remains. He’s not Fierceness. And if that one darts away from the pack around the far turn, Sierra Leone will have to put in a huge run to go and get him in the stretch.

There are, of course, a whole bunch of other horses in the race. Realistically, though, they’re just not fast enough to run with the two big boys. But, hey, this is the Derby, a chaotic, rough-and-tumble stampede of a race. Weird things happen. Huge longshots win. If you want to bet on one of them, throw a few bucks on Mystik Dan or Domestic Product or Resilience. They can all run a little.

(David Papadopoulos, an executive editor at Bloomberg News, is a voter in the thoroughbred industry’s Eclipse Awards. He has been publishing his Triple Crown picks, with decidedly mixed results, for the past decade.)

