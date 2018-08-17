The Knicks May Be Losers But MSG Is Moving Forward, Profitably

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Knicks may disappoint, but Madison Square Garden Co.’s doing a good job of moving on.

With the team failing to make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and fewer games in this year’s fiscal fourth-quarter, MSG has turned to concerts and live events for its next phase of growth. The once-sports-centric business is now reeling in favorable returns thanks to $186 million in entertainment revenue for the quarter, topping the highest of Wall Street’s estimates. Sports represented 50 percent of revenue for the year through June, compared to more than 60 percent for the previous three fiscal years.

Madison Square Garden’s market value has shot up 43 percent year-to-date to $7.2 billion as investors have been thrilled with the change in tactic. Strong results from events at the Garden, Forum and Radio City Music Hall drove the quarter’s outperformance, Evercore ISI analyst David Joyce wrote in a note.

James Dolan, the New York-based company’s billionaire chief executive officer, was key to diversifying the business. Dolan purchased TAO Group in February 2017, presenting Madison Square Garden with the ability to promote nightlife and restaurant options to ticketholders after events.

The transaction "appears to be financially accretive and transformative for the direction of the company’s entertainment assets," Joyce said, reiterating an outperform rating and $360 price target.

In a further knock on the basketball team, the plan to spinoff the Knicks and professional hockey team the New York Rangers will be a "win-win" for investors and its chief executive, said BTIG’s Brandon Ross, the company’s biggest bull with a Street-high price target of $385, in a July 10 note.

With Dolan’s passion for concerts and hobbies outside of sports, the unveiling of the MSG Sphere -- a development scheme for an arena designed to redefine the live performance experience -- in Las Vegas and London should come as no surprise.

The goal is to open the Las Vegas venue as soon as possible in fiscal 2021 and for the London venue to open the following year, said Madison Square Garden president Andrew Lustgarten on the quarterly earnings call on Aug. 16. The project "represents a meaningful growth opportunity" for the business, he said.

Now if only Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy.

