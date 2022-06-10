(Bloomberg) -- Fisher Island, a wealthy enclave just south of Miami Beach, is accessible only by ferry or helicopter. The roughly 800 residences on the island, nearly all of them condominiums, have been occupied by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Boris Becker.

Now, the community, which for years claimed the title of America’s richest zip code (it’s currently at No. 5) will have 12 new single-family homes. The mansions will have about 10,000 square feet and cost around $3,300 per square foot, meaning that—at roughly $33 million apiece—they have the potential to be the most expensive real estate on the island. They’ll also be some of its last dwellings. This the final batch of single-family homes that can be built, according to the developer.

“At least four of the homes are already sold,” says Heinrich von Hanau, whose Fisher Island Holdings LLC is developing them. “There are more sales that are currently being negotiated.” Each house will be delivered in turnkey condition, meaning it will be move-in ready.

The news comes as real estate in South Florida is on a tear. In the first quarter 2022, the median sales price on Fisher Island was up 39.3% over the same period in 2021, according to a report by Douglas Elliman, with the number of days units stayed on the market plummeting by 35.5%. The average price per square foot on the island also rose more than 55.7% in that period, from $1,473 to $2,294.

Paying a Premium

Even within such a heated market, the houses, which are in a style described as “modern Tuscan estate” and designed by Portuondo Perotti Architects, will be asking a serious premium. (Still, not a record per square foot: In March, a company managed by former NHL goalkeeper Patrick Dovigi paid a record-setting $4,811 per square foot, according to a report by the Real Deal.)

The pricing is aspirational, given that the dollar’s current strength could discourage foreign buyers; rising interest rates could discourage high-end homeownership; and a volatile global equities market could discourage everyone.

Von Hanau, whose company recently completed the island’s luxury condominium projects Palazzo Del Sol and Palazzo Della Luna, counters that the houses are filling unsatisfied demand.

“First,” he says, “in the last 24 to 36 months, at least 80% of our buyers have been US buyers, so the currency situation is not really impacting us right now.” Second, he continues, “the foreigners that did buy from us have US assets and do business in the US, so it’s not like someone has to look at exchange rates to buy a home.”

Much more important, he continues, “we’re dealing with the 1% of the 1%, who can afford this kind of home” no matter what interest rates are. Finally, von Hanau cites proven demand. “The market remains robust, particularly in the upper price segment,” he says of the region. “Inventory is at an all-time low, not just on Fisher Island but for luxury homes.”

What You’ll Get

The plan is to break ground this summer, and homes are to be move-in ready in about two years.

The houses are being branded as Links Estates at Fisher Island, and will be set on lots ranging from 13,000 square feet to a half-acre. Interiors will be designed by the Italian firm Indelux, while outdoor spaces will be under the purview of landscape architect Enzo Enea.

Because construction hasn’t started, von Hanau says buyers will be able to heavily influence home designs. “Obviously, as a buyer you can have input,” he says. “So, for example, we designed a home with seven bedrooms. But you can buy it and say you don’t want more than five and instead want to have a bigger home office—or trading room or playroom or cigar bar or wine room.”

Every home, he says, will come with a spa that has a sauna and steam room, along with outdoor pool and a primary bedroom with two bathrooms and walk-in closets.

“We feel it’s an attractive proposition,” says von Hanau. “We give you a fixed price to build the home, and we’re absorbing the market risk.”

