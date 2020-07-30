Subscribe to Foundering on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Foundering on Spotify

Subscribe to Foundering on Pocket Cast

(Bloomberg) --

After WeWork's failed initial public offering, thousands of employees were laid off and the company seemed to teeter on the brink of collapse. Meanwhile, ousted Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann flew to Israel with a generous exit package in hand.In the final episode of our podcast series Foundering, we survey the wreckage of WeWork. Neumann’s executives and employees were asking themselves: Did he ever really believe in the values he preached? And as investors try to pick up the pieces, what lessons will the world draw from WeWork's crash?

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.