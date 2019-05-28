(Bloomberg) -- The average person has about 150 different species of bacteria on their hands, according to research from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

And even though simple soap and water is the simplest, most effective way to keep hands clean, more and more people are relying on the convenience of hand sanitizers. A Credence Research report issued in January estimated that the global market will increase nearly 13% by 2025.

Lance Price, director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center at George Washington University, prefers soap over sanitizer but recognizes that people don’t always have access to a sink. This is especially true in the summer months, when making trips to the airport for vacation travel or camping out at summer music festivals. He says to avoid any products with the words “antibacterial” and instead choose “alcohol-based” ones.

It is, he adds, superior to doing nothing, especially if you’re going to be eating or touching your mouth.

Janet Glowicz, infection preventionist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says there’s not a clear winner in the hand sanitizer vs. hand-washing debate; it depends on what activity you’re doing. “If your hands are not visibly dirty, sanitizer is fine,” she says. “One is not preferred over the other.”

She suggests looking for products that contain 60% to 95% alcohol. (Some bacteria are becoming more tolerant of lower doses.) And keep your hands wet for 20 seconds after application, which gives the alcohol enough time to kill the germs.

While they’re effective at killing germs, hand sanitizers can dry out your hands and have a sterile, alcohol-heavy scent. Market leaders include Vi-Jon, Inc., the makers of Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, and Johnson & Johnson, the parent brand of Purell.

But a new slate of organic, environmentally friendly brands is now on the market, smelling much better than those with a typical antiseptic aroma. For instance, the EO Products Hand Sanitizer Gel comes in a lavender scent that will remind you of a spa day, and Touchland Power Mist offers such untraditional hand-sanitizer fragrances as vanilla cinnamon and watermelon. We tested some of the latest products in this category and picked some favorites.

The Luxurious Clean

With a light yet moisturizing texture and a blend of floral notes, the Byredo suede rinse-free hand wash is atop its class. The sophisticated scent combines pear, bergamot, and lily of the valley on a bed of musk, smooth velvet plum, and crisp amber, completely concealing the smell of its germ-zapping alcohol. The sleek black tube makes for a classy addition to any handbag or pocket, with a screw-on lid protecting against spills. Just a small dollop of the creamy gel leaves hands feeling soft and refreshed. $35 for 1 fluid ounce

The Won’t-Dry-Out-Your-Hands Clean

The Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash has the consistency of regular Germ-X, but that’s where the similarities end. The combination of mandarin rind, rosemary, and cedar scents perfectly disguises the alcohol base; skin is left feeling clean and fresh but not sticky after use. A dime-sized dollop is more than enough to cover both hands, leaving them soft and moisturized. $15 for 1.7 fl oz

The Multi-Purpose Clean

Jao Hand Refresher, which comes in both spray and gel forms, can be used to clean hands, as well as also for aftershave, underarm refresher, and zit cream. The scent combines lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, geranium, and sage, which helps disguise the 65% alcohol base. The quick-drying spray version is ideal for sanitizing items such as phones, wallets, and keys, while the liquid version is extra-watery, so a little bit goes a long way. $18 for 8 fl oz

The Clean to Brag About on Instagram

Made for social media, Touchland Power Mist comes in bright packaging and fun fragrances such as citrus, watermelon, vanilla cinnamon, and forest berry. The sleek-yet-sturdy white bottles look like what would happen if Apple got in the hand-sanitizer game. Along with 67% alcohol, they also contain lime and lemon essential oils, along with aloe vera to keep the alcohol from drying out your skin. You might need a few squirts to cover both hands. Another downside: no cap on the lid to prevent pocket spills. $11.95 for 1.29 fl oz

The Zen Clean

Lavender has become a common scent for hand sanitizers, but EO Products Hand Sanitizer Gel ranks above the rest; it is designed to have an aromatherapy effect while killing germs. The lavender is sourced from farms in France and Bulgaria that have on-site distilleries, which allows the oils to be extracted from the just-picked plants when they’re most potent. Choose the liquid version instead of the spray, which requires several squirts to cover two hands completely. The alcohol is derived from non-GMO sugar cane—still 99.9% effective against common germs but a more natural alternative. $8.99 for 8 fl oz

The Kid-Friendly Clean

CleanWell’s original scent was the most refreshing of all those we tested, and the orange vanilla smelled pleasantly like an orange cream pop—ideal for kids who may be reluctant to clean their hands. Each bottle contains up to 225 sprays and has an easy-to-open cap that flips shut to prevent spills. It doesn’t contain alcohol but claims to kill 99.9% of germs, using botanical ingredients such as thymol. The spray is more powerful than others, making it easier to ensure kids get enough on their hands to be effective. $3.99 for 1 fl oz

The Wipe Clean

When liquid hand sanitizers won’t remove the dirt, it’s time to call in cleansing wipes. Herban Essentials makes essential oil towelettes in five scents such as eucalyptus and lemon, using no harsh chemicals or alcohol. They’re ideal for wiping off dirt or removing makeup and to freshen up after a workout. The wipes are made from a gentle cloth, and the scent is pleasant but not overwhelming. Because these don’t contain alcohol, they won’t kill germs but are good for eliminating stickiness and getting rid of odors. $16 for 20 towelettes

