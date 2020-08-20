(Bloomberg) -- There’s a well-known catchphrase among fans of video game speedrunning, which goes: “That has never happened before.” It often comes up when the player, whose chief task is to finish a game as quickly as possible, encounters something unexpected or is searching for an excuse to explain away human error. The phrase has become particularly relevant in 2020, when nothing ever seems to go as expected.

This week, organizers of the world’s biggest series of live speedrunning competitions are holding their first Games Done Quick with no attendees. Since the nonstop event kicked off Sunday, there have been plenty of reminders of the abnormal circumstances. Audio feeds are inconsistent, and children occasionally photobomb their parents’ video streams. As the speedrunners are constantly reminded, this has never happened before.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of speedrunning competitors and their fans packed together in a hotel ballroom twice a year for Games Done Quick. Hundreds of thousands more followed along at home on Twitch. For seven straight days, a rotation of attendees played through games, making use of shortcuts and software glitches to race toward completion in the shortest time as an audience roared behind them.

By following a meticulous sequence of actions, speedrunners can complete classic or modern games at unfathomable speeds. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time normally takes around 30 hours to finish, but over the last two decades, obsessives have found ways to crunch that down to less than 20 minutes. The visuals can be incomprehensible, so speedrun commentators help explain what’s happening in each play-through.

During the show, Games Done Quick runs a raffle with game-inspired artwork and merchandise to raise money for charitable organizations. Donors can also influence the action by voting on what players will name their characters or decisions they’ll make in the games. Since the event started a decade ago, Games Done Quick has raised more than $25 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Doctors Without Borders and other nonprofits. The last event in January, held in Orlando, Florida, took in $3.1 million.

The summer event had been planned for July but was delayed to allow organizers time to map out a plan to go entirely virtual for the first time. “When GDQ started in 2010, there was no audience,” said Kasumi Yogi, director of marketing and business development for Games Done Quick. “It was a lot of friends who came together and sat on the same couch and played video games. Now we have thousands of attendees who come to our events every year. We’re definitely going to miss that.”

The group set up a home base in Virginia for a small number of core staff, Yogi said, and informed speedrunners that they would need to broadcast from their homes. Thanks to the vibrant community of fans on Twitch and YouTube, many of the participants were already hobbyist streamers, equipped with microphones and live video setups, so the logistics weren’t too difficult, Yogi said.

This week’s marathon, which runs until Sunday, counts Red Bull and Square Inc. among its sponsors. By Wednesday afternoon, the event has raised more than $400,000, less than it had at the same time last year. The numbers are likely lower due to the economic crisis, as fewer people have spare cash to donate.

The lack of a live audience is sorely missed. In previous events, whistles and applause from the crowd when a speedrunner pulled off an impressive trick brought energy that’s absent from the virtual version. In its place is a never-ending scroll of overplayed memes and tired one-liners from spectators in the Twitch chat. That part, though, has happened before.

