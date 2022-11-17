(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify, and Google.

As COP27 draws to a close, one subject hasn’t made many waves: the ocean. Although this year’s conference is being held at a seaside resort, the health of the oceans and their critical role as a carbon sink haven’t received the attention they deserve.

Ahead of the conference, Akshat Rathi sat down with Lewis Pugh, the United Nations’ patron of the oceans, for the Zero podcast. Pugh is an endurance swimmer, and has completed long-distance swims in each of the world’s oceans: between icebergs in the North Pole; in -1.7C water in the Antarctic; and last month across the Red Sea, past the Sharm El-Sheikh location of COP27, to raise awareness about the health of coral reefs.

“I've specialized over the last 15 years in undertaking swims in the most threatened environments with a very, very simple message,” Pugh says. “Here's a person swimming across the North Pole, swimming across an open patch of sea that should be frozen over. What is this saying about the health of our planet? And then afterwards, trying to get these areas properly protected.”

He’s been successful, too: In 2016, Pugh got the Russians to sign a pact to create a marine protected area in the Ross Sea — one of the few healthy seas left, and the size of Britain, France, Germany and Italy put together.

Pugh’s hope for COP27 is a commitment to protecting at least 30% of the world’s oceans over the next decade — a negotiation should be an exploration, not a battle, he says — as well as broader commitments around emissions reduction, and more nuance in the language being used to describe climate activists. Also on this episode, Askhat speaks with Salma El Wardany, a Bloomberg News energy and commodities reporter based in Cairo, and Zero producer Oscar Boyd, about their experiences of COP27.

