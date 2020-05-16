(Bloomberg Markets) -- SABINE KELLER-BUSSEGroup chief operating officer, UBS Group

What’s your best working-from-home advice?

Having a routine is vital. Alongside work, set aside time for breaks, exercise, and family and make sure you stick to it as much as possible. I also feel it’s important to stay in touch with colleagues. Not just to talk about work, but also to interact on a personal level. And if you’re a team leader, it’s your job to keep up momentum and make sure that everyone feels included.

Which books, movies, TV shows, or games have helped you through this time?

Most of my spare time has been spent helping to home-school my two daughters. But when we do get some family time away from the computer, we’ve been rediscovering the joys of board games and card games that I used to play when I was a kid—like Eleven starts! And spending so much time at home has given me a green thumb–our garden has never had so much attention.

How will you be different after this pandemic is over?

I imagine we’ll all cut down on business travel. The past month has shown how simple it is to work virtually if you have the right technology, at every level of the organization. And I’m looking forward to making the most of all those things we all used to take for granted: playing sports, meeting up with friends, dining out, or going to a concert.

DAVID HERRODeputy chairman, Harris Associates

Keep a positive mental attitude and walk at least 2 miles per day.

Of course, Ozark is excellent, and for a timely book, The Body by Bill Bryson.

Be more appreciative of gathering with friends and family.

LORENZO BINI SMAGHIChairman of Société Générale and former executive board member of the European Central Bank

Try to keep a regular working schedule and a different schedule during weekends. Exercise once a day (cycling or Pilates). Have video-aperitifs with friends once or twice per week.

I finished More from Less by Andrew McAfee, which gives some optimism about how technology can address problems. I just watched on YouTube the 1971 Pink Floyd concert in an empty Pompeii. It’s a reminder that art doesn’t stop when public attendance vanishes.

