(Bloomberg) -- “I hope you don’t mind—I’m starving!” confessed 45-year-old chef Christophe Hay as he plucked a tomato from his permaculture garden and bit into it as if it were an apple.

Best known for his work at the two Michelin-starred, farm-centric La Maison d’à Côté in the small town of Montlivault, France, Hay was getting ready for the official inauguration in late June of Fleur de Loire, his three-day-old, five-star Relais & Châteaux hotel in nearby Blois, where double rooms command €360 ($367) per night. On the guest list were more than 300 local artisans, suppliers, artists, chef peers, politicians, and VIP clients—all curious to see how he’d filled a sprawling 17th-century hospice building with two fine-dining restaurants, 44 rooms and suites, Sisley spa, gym, pastry bar, and boutique. Understandably, breaking for lunch wasn’t high on Hay’s agenda.

We were a third of a mile from the property, in a greenhouse at the center of his 2.5-acre garden. In it were seemingly endless rows of produce—asparagus here, colorful squash and goji berries there. “This whole project wouldn’t have been possible without this garden. It’s crucial to my cooking,” Hay says. “We can be self-sufficient this way.”

Growing most of what you serve isn’t core to the average hotel’s missions. But the bounty Hay harvests on site is what drives the multicourse menus at both of Fleur de Loire’s restaurants, L’Amour Blanc and Christophe Hay. And eating at either of those spots is likely what will lure you here in the first place, though the cocooning rooms—done up in a luxurious monochrome of gray with gold accents, with Loire River views and bath amenities from regional producer Savonnerie des Muids­—are worthy retreats all on their own.

It’s all part of what makes Fleur de Loire the biggest opening the Loire Valley has seen in years.

A Chef-Driven Resort

Hay’s reputation may not yet extend far outside France, but in the Loire region, he’s a singular culinary hero. His famed La Maison d’à Côté is where he became known for an exacting commitment to sustainability, both in terms of the suppliers he supports and the humane culture he created in the kitchen. He’s obsessive about scrutinizing farming practices, passionate about cooking with local river fish such as sturgeon and carp, and painstakingly honors the Loire terroir.

Besides the two Michelin stars he earned there in 2019, the restaurant also got a green star for sustainable cuisine in 2020, making Hay the region’s most decorated chef. But after eight successful years in business, he’d outgrown the space and the handful of comfortable but simple rooms he and his wife made available for guests. So he closed the spot in May, to make space for something bigger and bolder.

Almost everything that made La Maison d’à Côté so celebrated is re-created at Fleur de Loire’s Christophe Hay restaurant, right down to the open kitchen experience, elevated service, and signature dishes such as his carp à la Chambord (which revisits an 18th-century recipe) and pike fish souffléd crêpe with crunchy quinoa.

What will be new for Hay devotees is L’Amour Blanc, an option that’s more casual—no crisp white tablecloth, less precious plating—but still carries its own Michelin ambitions. Here, the menu revisits classics of French cooking, from foie gras poached in red wine and côte de veau (veal chops) to ocean fish such as red mullet with a honey sabayon. There are also individual-size confections—flans, fraisiers, lemon tarts, millefeuilles, and cream-filled choux, all concocted by pastry chef Maxime Maniez, formerly of the Park Hyatt Shanghai and Cyril Lignac—available on a to-go basis at the pastry bar downstairs.

Five-Star Comforts

The U-shaped building that Fleur de Loire occupies has its own fascinating history and unbeatable location: It was erected at the behest of Gaston d’Orléans, Louis XIII’s brother, and sits directly across the river from the historic heart of Blois and its royal château. The heritage structure’s restoration alone clocked €30 million and was adapted to accommodate such luxuries as a 50-foot indoor pool set beneath the spa wing’s original vaulted ceilings. (That same spa also contains five treatment rooms, a sauna and hammam, an herbal tearoom, and an outdoor pool—all of which make for a rather spectacular place to be pampered.)

But to fulfill his vision of a truly food-focused escape, Hay had to add on to the existing structure, building a two-level annex to house the haute-pâtisserie shop and cafe as well as L’Amour Blanc. There, the defining visual, apart from the sumptuous, light-drenched dining room, is a wrap-around terrace with the best-in-property views as the sun dips below the Blois cathedral.

Sustainability has always been a concern for Hay, and that ethos extends past the kitchen. The long list of considerations includes things like a rainwater catchment system (to water the gardens), 100% wind power, and furnishings made from sustainably grown and -harvested woods.

That all informed the restaurant’s elegant design scheme by Caroline Tissier, with whom the chef has worked since 2014. It’s meant to feel calm and connected to nature. Recurring motifs include a series of white-and-gold-textured bas-relief pieces by the French paper sculptor Lauren Collin and ceramics that resemble tree bark by potter Annie Cosson.

Spicing Up the Loire

“Blois was really lacking a high-end hotel, especially given the wealth of historic and cultural sites in its proximity,” says the town’s mayor, Marc Gricourt. He’s right: Blois may be among the most charming and peaceful castle towns in the high-traffic tourist triangle between Chambord and Cheverny, but it was regularly losing out on affluent travelers who’d rent out private local châteaux or spend their nights in nearby Touraine.

The truth is that the entire Loire region has long been considered old-fashioned to many travelers under the age of 50, relying too heavily on its historic marvels. Now, with more travelers interested in combining food and nature experiences—like winery hopping by bike, or hiking and foraging—the Loire is poised for a moment.

A recent push by regional tourism authorities, entrepreneurs, and hoteliers to refresh the Loire’s reputation seems to be working.

Since the summer of 2020, a handful of unique new properties have opened around the region, chief among them Loire Valley Lodges, where 18 treehouses are wedged deep into private forestland in Touraine. Also notable is Les Sources de Cheverny, a wellness-driven nature escape with vinotherapy spa treatments and 110 acres of farmland and vines to explore on foot or by bike from the couple behind Les Sources de Caudalie in Bordeaux. None of them, however, is as massive in scale, scope, or ambition as Fleur de Loire.

“This goes beyond anything I’ve taken on before, so there’s tremendous stress,” explains the chef humbly, who takes boxing lessons (in the Fleur de Loire gym these days) to help release the tension. “But I’m also naturally optimistic.”

He has reason to be optimistic. Fleur de Loire has all the makings of a destination property and is unlikely to have any difficulty attracting the travelers motivated by food and wellness experiences. But Hay, native to the region, knows that the real challenge will be ensuring the locals keep returning, too.

“I’ll consider this a success when we become an escape—for the day, for the night, or for a weekend—for residents of the Loire-et-Cher,” he says. “They’re key to our longevity.”

