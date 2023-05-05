The Long and Winding Path Back to the Moon: Big Take Podcast

On April 2O, the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy rocket made its first test flight. And even though it exploded after just a few minutes in flight, that doesn’t necessarily mean it was a failure. Bloomberg’s intrepid space reporter Loren Grush joins this episode to explain what’s ahead for SpaceX–and for NASA’s ambitious goal of getting people back to the moon this decade.

