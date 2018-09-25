(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government is about to announce its budget targets for the coming year, closing out at least one part of a political struggle that’s had multiple twists and kept investors on edge all summer.

The coalition, torn between costly election promises and a need to keep its borrowing in check, still has to get the nod from the European Union, and put the draft bill to lawmakers for approval and then the president. But even getting this far has been a slog.

This year alone, there’s been an inconclusive election in March, which led to months of haggling before Luigi di Maio’s Five Star and Matteo Salvini’s League hammered out a deal to form a government. But since they took power, it’s been controversial, and at times chaotic, with disagreements on policy priorities and a non-stop debate over how far to blow out the deficit.

We’re about to get some clarity, but it’s time to revisit how we got here, and how markets have reacted to the uncertainty.

Renzi Referendum (Dec. 4, 2016)

The beginnings of the current situation go back to 2016, and a referendum on constitutional reform that was the signature policy of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. After it was decidedly rejected, Renzi quit and Paolo Gentiloni took over a caretaker administration. But Five Star accused it of being a “puppet government” and kept rising in polls before new elections.

Italian 10-year yield: 1.88%

FTSE MIB Index: 18,601

Election Called (Dec. 28, 2017)

Long expected, President Sergio Mattarella finally dissolved parliament, kick-starting the countdown to the election. From day one, a hung parliament – and potential political turbulence – was anticipated, and bond yields started to creep up. A day after the news, the 10-year broke through 2 percent for the first time in two months.

Italian 10-year yield: 1.96%

FTSE MIB Index: 22,121

The Campaign (Jan. 1-March 3, 2018)

Three major groups dominated the campaign: a center-right coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi and including Salvini’s euro-skeptic League; the anti-establishment Five Star; and the Democratic Party led by former premier Renzi. Immigration was among the major topics during the campaign, while there were also expensive election promises thrown around and even talk from some politicians of quitting the euro.

Stoking the anti-establishment vote was a feeble recovery. While 2017 economic growth was the best since 2010, it lagged behind the euro-zone average and the unemployment rate remained in double digits. The last polls before the vote on March 4 suggested a hung parliament.

Italian 10-year yield: 1.97%

FTSE MIB Index: 21,912

The Results (March 5)

And so a hung parliament came to pass, with no group winning enough to govern alone. But it was a breakthrough for the populists: Five Star emerged as the biggest single party, while the League overtook Berlusconi's Forza Italia to become the dominant right-of-center party. An early victim of the election was Renzi, who quit as PD leader after overseeing its worst ever performance.

Italian 10-year yield: 2%

FTSE MIB Index: 21,820

The Haggling (March 6-May 31)

After the acrimonious election campaign, it was time to find a way forward. Various combinations were discussed, but the deadlock rumbled on. Then Five Star and the League began talks, and yields began to climb as investors grew wary of such a combination, particularly after leaks that the two were discussing a write-down of billions of euros of debt by the ECB.

Five Star and the League published a draft program mid-May, but the ups and downs of negotiations meant at one point a second election looked on the cards. For the first time in four years, Italian 10-year yields broke through 3 percent. Eventually, a deal was brokered and Giovanni Tria was appointed finance minister. Markets were somewhat relieved, as Tria was seen as less euroskeptic than others linked to the post, including economist Paolo Savona, who’d been vetoed by President Sergio Mattarella.

Italian 10-year yield: 2.79%

FTSE MIB Index: 21,784

New Government (June 1-11)

The government is sworn in on June 1, with Salvini and Di Maio as deputy prime ministers. The whipsawing of markets continues. Bonds take a hit during the maiden speech of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, with markets responding poorly to his “new wind of change” language and endorsement of expensive budget promises. Yields move back above 3 percent before Tria steps in and affirms Italy’s commitment to the euro.

“There is no discussion of any proposal to leave the euro. The government is determined to block in every way possible market conditions that would push toward an exit.”-- Tria, interview with Corriere della Sera, June

Italian 10-year yield: 2.84%

FTSE MIB Index: 22,086

Back and Forth (June-August)

Where to start? A public debate played out in the national media over the budget. While the EU sets a deficit limit of 3 percent of GDP, Italy needs to come in far lower to prevent its debt ratio from widening. The previous government set a 2019 target of 0.8 percent, Tria reportedly wanted it no higher than 1.6 percent, but Salvini and Di Maio wanted more to fund their pledges (including a citizens’ income and tax cuts for low earners). That led to speculation that the finance minister would either be fired or quit. He’s still there, often trying to be a calming influence.

“Higher economic growth must come from the gradual implementation of the government program... Our discontinuity with the previous governments won’t be about the deficit level, but rather about the policy mix.”-- Tria, interview with Bloomberg, July

There were pleas to the ECB to keep up QE and stories that President Donald Trump told Conte the U.S. was willing to help the country by buying government bonds. Yields dipped briefly below 2.5 percent, but moved higher again through August and, by the end of the month, were back above 3 percent.

Italian 10-year yield: 3.24%

FTSE MIB Index: 20,269

Clock Ticking (September)

As September rolled around, the coalition appeared to soften its tone somewhat, and Italian bonds benefited, with yields dropping to the lowest in a month. But tension was never far away, and there were reports that the Five Star leader was threatening to pull out of the coalition, though that was later denied. Bloomberg then reported that Mattarella was working behind the scenes with Conte and Tria to curb the excessive impulses of the coalition leaders. ECB President Mario Draghi weighed in, making overtly political comments that there had been “damage” to the Italian economy from so many conflicting statements.

On Sept. 21, Italy’s statistics office published revised economic and fiscal data, giving Tria the final pieces of data to figure out how much he has to spend. The next step is the update to economic and fiscal targets, due by the end of this week, followed by the Draft Budgetary Plan that Italy will have to submit to the European Commission by Oct. 15. Egregious breaches of EU rules mean the commission could respond within days, but otherwise it has until end-November.

The government also has to get the budget through a tortuous domestic process. But that’s a story for another day. We’re not done yet.

Italian 10-year yield: 2.91%

FTSE MIB Index: 21,410

