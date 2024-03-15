(Bloomberg) -- Sports in Kansas City is having a moment: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and Taylor Swift’s budding romance with star tight end Travis Kelce has added to the buzz around the city.

Angie and Chris Long, who worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. before launching an investment firm in the Kansas City area, are betting the momentum will extend to the city’s professional women’s soccer team. This weekend, players will take the field for their season opener in a brand-new, $117 million stadium that its backers say is the world’s first for a women’s professional sports team.

Longtime boosters of women’s professional soccer, the Longs helped arrange financing for the new facility from their onetime employer JPMorgan. They bought the team — the Kansas City Current — in 2020, working with another prominent local duo. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes and his wife Brittany — a former soccer pro — are team co-owners.

The stadium reflects the newfound optimism surrounding women’s soccer in the US after a series of scandals and failed attempts to launch a financially viable pro league. On Saturday, the Current, one of 14 teams in the National Women’s Soccer League, expects to fill the stadium’s 11,500 seats after drawing record crowds last season.

“How is it possible that we’re the first to build a stadium for a women’s team?” Angie Long said in an interview. “That in and of itself is a sort of a scary statement. But we’re not going to be the last.”

Attendance at league games surged 32% last year to almost 1.5 million. Investors are plowing money into the sport. The league has struck sponsorship deals with companies including Amazon.com Inc., Adobe Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. Recent sales indicate teams are being valued at 10 times what they were even two years ago.

Losing Out on Revenue

Women’s sports teams say the lack of dedicated stadiums has handicapped them financially compared with men’s teams. Women’s teams miss out on revenue from naming rights, and often are cut out from a share of ticket sales, said Steven Bank, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, who studies US soccer. Sharing facilities with other teams means women’s squads aren’t able to schedule their games during times that would be beneficial for TV viewership or attendance.

For the Longs, facilities quickly became a priority after they purchased the team. In 2022, the KC Current opened an $18 million training facility in nearby Riverside, Missouri, which was also the first built for a NWSL team at the time. Then, they turned their focus to a new stadium on the edge of downtown Kansas City.

The Current’s new home isn’t the only stadium project in the works in the area. Kansas City’s Major League Baseball team, the Royals, is also eyeing a brand-new stadium downtown.

“It’s a sports town, there’s no doubt about that,” said Zach Effron, an executive director at JPMorgan in New York, who worked on the financing for the stadium. He plans to attend the game on Saturday with his three young daughters.

A Chance to Succeed

UCLA’s Bank said that often detractors of women’s sports will point out that the teams don’t generate as much revenue or viewership – something that was raised as players on the US Women’s National Team pushed for equal pay. But he said that by building a stadium, the KC Current is giving the team that chance to succeed financially.

The 11-year-old league hasn’t fully overcome the cloud of its past struggles. Before the NWSL, successive attempts to form professional leagues in the wake of the national team’s breakout victory at the 1999 World Cup collapsed after a few years.

In 2022, the US Soccer Federation, the sport’s governing body in the US, released an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct in the NWSL. The probe found that “abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

The league hired a new commissioner, veteran sports executive Jessica Berman, in early 2022, and the following year it banned and suspended some coaches and fined some teams for the misconduct detailed in the probe.

As league officials seek to move on from that period, they hope the new stadium can serve as a model for other cities with NWSL teams. Securing financing and land for stadium projects can be difficult, Berman acknowledges. But Chris and Angie Long “have flipped the script” on women’s soccer, she said. Berman plans to be at the game on Saturday to celebrate.

