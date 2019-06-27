(Bloomberg) -- The latest turmoil in European finance is swirling around H2O Asset Management, a London-based firm that boomed since its founding almost a decade ago with the backing of French investment bank Natixis SA.

H2O’s funds hemorrhaged billions over four days amid gathering concern over investments in illiquid bonds tied to a controversial German financier. The asset manager is fighting back, aiming to assure investors it can meet redemptions. There were signs of some stabilization after the fund on Wednesday reported that withdrawals “markedly subsided.”

Here are the main people involved in the saga, which has punished Natixis’s stock.

Lars Windhorst

H2O’s relationship with Windhorst is at the core of the matter. The 42-year-old was a wunderkind of German finance in the 1990s, but later filed for bankruptcy. He bounced back with a company now called Tennor Holding, whose most well-known investment is the La Perla lingerie brand. The firm came to rely on private bond placements to raise money rather than conventional bank financing, and H2O has emerged as among the biggest buyers of this debt.

H2O’s crisis kicked off when Morningstar Inc. put H2O’s rating under review, citing concerns about the “liquidity and appropriateness” of some corporate-bond holdings. While Morningstar didn’t specifically mention Windhorst, H2O has defended the relationship, calling him “a reliable business partner.” It has also had to sell some Windhorst-linked debt.

In 2016, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers were caught up in a troubled trade involving Windhorst that unexpectedly exposed the bank to potential losses.

Bruno Crastes

Crastes runs H2O, and worked for years at Credit Agricole Asset Management, presiding over a boom in alternative, absolute-return funds in the early 2000s. In 2009, as chief investment officer for the U.K., he correctly predicted the euro would weaken from historic highs, though it didn’t quite make it to parity with the dollar as he forecast.

As that division of the French bank was folded into what became Amundi SA, the Frenchman co-founded H2O in partnership with Natixis, which was still reeling from subprime losses at its investment bank and scouting for opportunities in the seemingly steadier world of fund management. Crastes drove total assets under management to more than $32 billion at the end of 2018.

A student of behavioural finance, he named the fund H2O to represent transparency and liquidity. In a 2011 video, he discusses the travails of risk-allocation products that had “let investors down because they weren’t liquid enough, like funds of hedge funds.”

Crastes, 54, says his links to Windhorst date to 2015; he joined Tennor’s advisory board in April, but left last week in an effort to ease corporate-governance concerns.

Francois Riahi

Riahi, a 46-year-old product of France’s elite ENA school with deep roots in government, didn’t have much of a honeymoon as Natixis’s CEO. H2O isn’t the only headache since he took the reins last June; in the fourth quarter of 2018, a push into complex derivatives in Korea known as autocallables went sour, losing almost $300 million, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Riahi’s previous roles included overseeing Natixis’s expansion in Asia and working at Groupe BPCE, the bank’s parent company.

Jean Raby

The Canadian, Harvard-educated lawyer oversees Natixis’s investment-management activities globally, and is knee-deep in the efforts at damage control. He has spent the bulk of his career in Paris, where he worked in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s office. Raby, 53, joined Natixis in 2017 after a stint as Alcatel-Lucent’s finance chief, replacing Pierre Servant. The division he oversees includes a series of well-known autonomous boutiques besides H2O, such as Harris Associates and Loomis Sayles in the U.S.

Laurent Mignon

Mignon, 55, was Riahi’s predecessor as Natixis CEO, spending a decade in the role; he now serves as chairman, as well as head of Groupe BPCE -- a sprawling network of cooperative retail banks. Credited with helping salvage Natixis after the financial crisis, Mignon oversaw initiatives including the growing push into asset management.

Vincent Chailley

Chailley is H2O’s chief investment officer, and had worked with Crastes since the 1990s. At CAAM, he ran the fixed-income team in London, following advanced education in subjects including mathematical modeling. Chailley is Crastes’ replacement on Tennor’s advisory board.

