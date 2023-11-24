The market for artificial intelligence engineers is currently experiencing tight conditions, according to one labour market expert.

Michael Scissons, the founder and CEO of Careerlist, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Friday, that AI engineers can “write their own ticket” in the labour market, as their skills are widely sought.

He said it’s not just AI companies looking to hire for those roles, as “almost every legacy software business” is looking to integrate or build some kind of AI model.

“So those engineers are incredibly valuable…they really have opportunities to go to almost any company that uses software or creates software in the world,” Scissons said.

“It's still a relatively new area. So there's still a shortage of these types of employees. And we're seeing the talent market for AI engineers and leaders be incredibly tight still.”