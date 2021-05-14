(Bloomberg) --

A shockingly high reading in the consumer price index landed with a bang in markets this week. Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist with Wells Fargo, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss what inflation pressures he’s got his eye on and why he doesn’t think the latest numbers will cause the Federal Reserve to begin tapering its pace of asset purchases before the beginning of next year.

