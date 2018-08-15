(Bloomberg) -- Since its pyrotechnic-laced debut earlier this year in Detroit, the new G-Wagen has received plenty of adulation.

But the iconic metal box is not for everyone. It’s expensive, it’s cramped in the back, its in-your-face looks are not respectable in polite circles. The hordes of them I saw on a trip to Sylt, Germany, last weekend were enough to fill even me for a good long while.

Consider then, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 SUV. It’s just as interesting to drive, roomier inside, and at $69,900, far less expensive than the big G. It offers all the benefits of superior AMG-engineered performance, practical storage, and Mercedes’s many segment-leading safety and crash-avoidance systems.

It’s a very humble sibling to the G-Wagen—and that made me approve all the more.

Made From Many

But don’t mistake humble for weak. When other automakers are choosing smaller engines in order to eke out efficiency numbers, the AMG GLC 63 maintains Mercedes’s tradition of big V8 engines and creative manufacturing, pulling the best systems from other cars and putting them into something it knows will sell well—a mid-size luxury SUV—to amplify the driving experience. This strategy shows why Merc is one of the most successful luxury brands on earth.

Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is a direct transplant from the C63 family of sedan, coupe, and convertible lines. This means that the heart of the GLC 63 is tried and tested, with 469-horsepower and a zero-60 miles-per-hour sprint time of 3.8 seconds in the “Polar White” AMG version I drove. No surprise, fuel economy is horrible: City rates hover around 16 mies per gallon. (Note that there are many versions of the GLC line here, including a base model GLC 300, an AMG GLC 43, and GLC four-door Coupes in both AMG-43 and -63 and non-AMG forms. Yes, it’s very confusing.)

Its nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive comes from the Mercedes E63 S sedan, another nameplate for its gripping control in the hairiest conditions.

A high-performance braking system, sport suspension, and air body control—all specific to the highly-tuned AMG line—complete the Frankenstein package for a very nondescript-but-with-an-edge effect behind the wheel. In a segment of very bland SUVs, perhaps only the Porsche Macan Turbo can beat this one for personality, though that heavier, more-expensive Porsche has less power and is slower off the starting line than the AMG GLC 63.

Safe and Secure

The interior of the AMG GLC 63 is like every other AMG SUV Mercedes makes, meaning: It’s luxurious. It has a seven-inch color display screen, aircraft-style vents, and a flat-bottomed AMG sport steering wheel. I’m not telling you anything new.

As for upgrades, my heated front and rear seats ($580 additional for heat in both rear seats) came in a two-tone “Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa Leather” combo that reminded me of dolphins. The seating proved comfortable and supportive on a day drive to Millerton, N.Y., about 100 miles outside New York. The giant $1,500 panorama roof is now so common in this segment that I predict it’ll soon be offered as standard across the board, but it was perfectly suited for getting my daily dose of Vitamin D as we drove. The $350 ionizer/air purifier and fragrance infuser are not new here either but have become hallmarks of Mercedes luxury and are much improved over the first versions, with subtler, less-chemical scents that slowly cloak the cabin.

Another hallmark of Mercedes—the shifter being on the steering column, as on a mid-century Buick—remains in the AMG GLC as well. I’m not a fan. How many times have I bumped it up thinking it’s the windshield wipers rod, only to find I’ve put the car in neutral mid-drive? Many. It’s embarrassing at best, dangerous at worst.

You can almost forgive it (almost), thanks to the intuitive, adequately simplified infotainment system. Burmester Surround Sound, with 13 high-performance speakers and a nine-channel amplifier, carried our poolside mixes well; climate, navigation, and parking cameras are crisply executed and easy to use. The dozen-or-so safety systems (including blind-spot assist, adaptive braking, active lane keeping, and so forth) do not intrude on the act of driving, as they tend to do in some vehicles. And thankfully, the Bluetooth connects when the car is driving; a handful of brands prevent this as some sort of weird safety measure, and that’s just silly. Isn’t it within the realm of possibility that a passenger could be syncing the system with a phone while the driver focuses on the road?

As for space, the AMG GLC comes with generous head and legroom. Wearing tall cowboy hats inside was not a problem. It has wide rear doors and rear seats that will fold down flat in a 40/20/40 formation, meaning the middle seat folds separately, for more room to store and haul things in the back. They were big enough to prove a serious temptation for us as we wandered into upstate antique stores, looking for an excuse to squander our money on 100-pound obelisks, bronzed-antler candlesticks, and wooden barrels we suddenly found we couldn’t live without. The power operated liftgate comes standard. (It didn’t help our bank account any.)

There are a lot of extras you can buy with this SUV, and since it looks a little bland from the outside—minus that distinctive Mercedes-Benz grill—I recommend you do. The AMG Night Package for $750 is great, offering high-gloss black front splitter, side sill inserts, exterior mirror housings, matte-black roof rails, and black, chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes. So is the AMG Performance Exhaust System, for $1,250, which gives the car a lovely throaty roar.

You’ll need a way to let people know you’re coming, anyway. It’s not as if this is a G-Wagen.

To contact the author of this story: Hannah Elliott in New York at helliott8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Justin Ocean at jocean1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.