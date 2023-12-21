(Bloomberg) -- It’s been another dismal year for initial public offerings globally, but the Middle East has shone as a hive of listing activity which is expected to stretch into 2024.

Over the past two years, the energy-rich region has emerged as a busy IPO market, as governments intent on weaning their economies off reliance on oil have sold stakes in state-owned firms while crude prices have been high. Russia’s exclusion from the MSCI Emerging Markets index after its invasion of Ukraine last year, and China’s slowdown in economic growth, have prompted investors to look at the Persian Gulf.

While listings in the region have raised less than half the amount they did last year, at $10.5 billion it’s still set to be the third-best year since 2007 for IPO proceeds, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The Gulf accounts for about 45% of total IPO volumes in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this year, compared with 51% in 2022.

Bankers aren’t expecting the IPO flow in the Middle East and North Africa to slow anytime soon, as the tailwinds of strong growth, government reforms and investor demand remain.

“The outlook is very strong for MENA IPOs in 2024,” said Christian Cabanne, Bank of America Corp.’s head of equity capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Maybe the difference between 2023 and 2024 is that in 2024 we expect to see more private companies come to market, including in the United Arab Emirates.”

Among companies planning listings as soon as next year are Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas, which has hired banks for its potential offering, supermarket chain Spinneys Dubai LLC, and owner of shisha brand Al Fakher, Advanced Inhalation Rituals, Bloomberg News has reported. Startups like e-commerce firm Floward and buy-now-pay-later company Tabby are also eyeing listings.

Last year, the IPO haul in the Middle East stood at almost $23 billion and in 2019 it was $31.2 billion, mainly due to Saudi Aramco’s record-setting $29.4 billion offering.

Strong Performance

The region’s strong showing stands in sharp contrast to many other major IPO markets, from the US to Europe and China. Globally, first-time share sales are tracking for their worst year since 2009, with many marquee listings having mediocre trading debuts, such as German sandal maker Birkenstock Holding Plc.

It’s a completely different story in the Middle East. The average gain for IPOs raising at least $100 million has been almost 40%, and only one company is trading in the red, Investcorp Capital Plc. The alternative investment firm has fallen 13% below its offering price after price stabilization ended a month after its debut.

The strong performance of the region’s IPOs is likely to keep investors coming back for more, especially as many deals come at attractive dividend yields and offer exposure to previously underrepresented sectors.

“Investors are very keen to now take exposure to these new sectors that all of a sudden are becoming available in the market,” said Rami Sidani, head of MENA portfolio management and frontier investment at Schroders Investment Management. “So there’s a massive appetite, and IPOs are relatively well-priced.”

Gaza Conflict

To be sure, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the region’s markets. The outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in early October resulted in a 3.2% drop for the MSCI GCC Countries Index as investors fretted the conflict would spread. The index has since rebounded 12% as those concerns abated.

“The market is still in a good place and has not been affected by the conflict and things could remain quite contained,” said Salah Shamma, Franklin Templeton’s Dubai-based head of equity investment for the Middle East and North Africa. “However, if things were to escalate and if the theater of operations were to widen, then definitely that could have a detrimental effect on risk premium and how investors view the region.”

Another risk to the Persian Gulf’s IPO run could be a weakening in the performance of share sales, which have effectively come to be seen as a sure-fire way to make money, particularly if they are government-backed companies.

“If there is a risk, it is aftermarket performance,” said Andrew Briscoe, Bank of America’s head of EMEA ECM syndicate. “Incentives between vendors, companies, institutional and local retail buyers have been aligned. As the IPO pipeline shifts toward privately-held assets, it will be key to see that this alignment of incentives holds.”

