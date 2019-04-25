Subscribe to Prognosis on Apple Podcasts

On this episode of Prognosis, reporter Kristen V. Brown takes us to the RootsTech conference put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In Salt Lake City, 20,000 genealogy enthusiasts come together to learn about the latest techniques to perfect their family trees. A century-old quest for family records to unite relatives in heaven has transformed the church into a global leader in genealogy technology, paving the way for the success of companies like 23andMe that also descend on RootsTech to show off their latest wares.

