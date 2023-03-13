(Bloomberg) -- Spring is the perfect time to plan a getaway to the British countryside. The fresh weather encourages exploration of historic stately homes, buzzing seaside towns, verdant natural attractions, gastropubs with world-class chefs and green rolling hills as far as the eye can see. This year, from southwest England up to the Isle of Skye in the far north, there are some very exciting arrivals in the hospitality space. The openings come as travelers are increasingly choosing to stay in the UK for vacations, due to the cost-of-living crisis and a desire to avoid chaos or strikes at airports. Here are six of the best new places to stay, depending on what you’re looking for this spring.

Best for Nature Lovers

The Bracken HideWhere: Isle of SkyeWhen: End of March

This wilderness retreat, set on 52 acres in the heart of the Isle of Skye, will soon become a luxury destination for those looking to explore Scotland’s great outdoors. It’s not a traditional hotel; instead it’s scattered across 27 timber cabins, with views across Loch Portree and the sound. There will be a pair of Nordic saunas anda plunge pool, plus a pond for wild swimming for those brave enough to dip into Scotland’s chilly waters. Sporty types can scale the rugged Cuillin mountain range and kayak along the coastline. The restaurant will feature locally sourced produce, such as aged Highland beef and hand-dived scallops, and a whisky room will make the perfect hideaway to warm up with a dram after a long day exploring outside. Rooms from £260 ($309) in high season.

Best for Value for Money

The BarnsdaleWhere: East MidlandsWhen: SpringFormerly a hunting lodge, this property is tucked away in Rutland, England’s smallest county, an underrated countryside spot. It comes from the team behind the stunning Retreat at Elcot Park, and offers a taste of country living at its very best, with easy access to fishing spots and woodland reserves. If nature’s not your thing, there’s plenty to do at the property itself, with a fine-dining restaurant and a beauty salon on site, and easy access to the market towns of Oakham and Uppingham. It’s luxury living at a lower price point. Rooms start at £120.

Best for: A Glamorous Country Escape

Cowley ManorWhere: CotswoldsWhen: June

Cowley, a 17th century manor house in the countryside, is set on 55 acres of lakes and stables. It’s about to become the latest hotspot in the Cotswolds, an area already filled with luxurious properties and Londoners escaping the city on day trips. The location was taken over and revamped by trendy the French hospitality company Experimental Group, whose decorators put in bright pops of color and furnishings from Dorothee Meilichzon, who’s designed projects in Ibiza, Venice and elsewhere. Experimental started with a cocktail bar in France, and there will soon be an Experimental Cocktail Club in the Cotswolds, as well as a destination restaurant and two pools to take a dip in during England’s increasingly hot summers. Rooms from £250.

Best for an Active Break

The MoleWhere: DevonWhen: June

This spot by the River Mole offers eco-lodges with hot tubs and a country house hotel with a spa. It’s a smart choice for those looking to enjoy the outdoors, with options including golf, fishing, hiking, cycling, tennis, pickleball, swimming and football, on a five-a-side pitch. The Mole is also an easy drive from the hilly open land of Exmoor National Park and the region’s renowned beaches. It’s being developed by L+R Hotels, the luxury group behind the world-class properties of Chewton Glen in the New Forest and Cliveden in Berkshire, so it’s sure to be a glamorous place to relax after exploring the nearby Atlantic and Jurassic coasts. Make sure to pack your workout gear. Rooms from £110.

Best for Foodies

The Three HorseshoesWhere: SomersetWhen: March

One of Britain’s most acclaimed chefs, Margot Henderson, is opening her first restaurant outside of London in the form of a pub with rooms in a renovated 17th century coaching inn. Tucked between a 600-year-old church and acres of meadows in the countryside in one of Somerset’s most charming areas, it’s the place to book when you’re looking to relax after spending hours enjoying great food in a cozy pub. You only need to stumble upstairs to sleep afterward. Rates to be announced.

Best for Design Lovers

The TempusWhere: NorthumberlandWhen: Spring

This new 15-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant leans heavily into bold colors and strong design. Inspired by the Alice in Wonderland motto of being “entirely bonkers,” it’s set on the 150-acre Charlton Hall estate. The Tempus will have a brightly decorated dining room and orangery that will serve late-night cocktails. It’s a quirky base from which to explore Northumberland’s ghostly ruined castles, moorland and quiet, sandy beaches. Rooms from £285 for dinner, bed and breakfast, based on two guests sharing.

