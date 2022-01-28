(Bloomberg) -- Real talk: With Valentine’s Day sneaking up around the corner, chances are your partner doesn’t require any more stuff. But there’s a pretty universal need these days for a little R&R.

Enter the latest trend in hotel design: resorts, or sections of resorts, comprising modernist, sparsely-decorated cabins set against idyllic backdrops.

“We’ve had two years of collecting things—an endless stream of Amazon boxes showing up at our door, piling up, and adding to the mental checklist,” says Sarah Chabot, director of marketing at Blackberry Mountain, which just debuted an array of 14 treehouses made from glass and black metal siding in the foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains. “When you’re transported into this minimal space, you remember the wonder of nature, the wonder of trees, and you just stop everything else. That’s vacation.”

This type of resort concept, which designers have dubbed the “landscape hotel,” seems so broadly appealing that entire brands are sprouting around the chic-cabin-in-the-woods ethos. Take Getaway House, whose modern tiny house concept has expanded amid the pandemic to include sites within easy driving distance of 22 major U.S. cities from coast to coast. In Canada, a new company called Arcana debuted a pair of mirrored suites tucked in the woods outside Toronto, each fitted with slatted wood interiors and gigantic skylights; its reservations, released seasonally, get booked almost the second they go live, which has inspired the team to open two additional locations by the end of 2022. (Expect Arcana to pop up within driving distance of New York City and in Ontario cottage country, with pre-bookings available this summer.)

Here’s a roundup of the most architecturally striking (and downright luxurious) modern cabins to hit the North American hotel scene of late. That whole adage about a picture being worth a thousand words? A mere printout of these dreamy images tucked into a Valentine card—a stand-in for a vacation you can book now and take together whenever the time is right—can convey your love in just two: “Secluded bliss.”

Piaule

Catskill, N.Y.

On 50 acres of woods on the Kaaterskill Creek, near the upstate New York haven of Hudson, lies this cluster of 24 sustainably-built cabins with floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows and balconies. A main building greets guests when they unload their cars, but the cabins themselves are tucked away from any roads in a car-free zone, creating dark-sky views and practically no noise pollution. Inside, they’re all blond wood with few but carefully chosen details: Japanese glassware by the bedsides, antique French stools, and solid oak beds that offer one more connection point to the trees just beyond. Rates from $434.

The Green O

Greenough, Mont.

This adults-only retreat—a spinoff of the Resort at Paws Up and located on the same expanse of western Montana woodlands—is built around 12 “hauses,” some elevated 23 feet above the ground, with twin decks and a hot tub, and others with bump-out stargazing windows and generous 1,900-square-foot floor plans. The name comes from an early rancher who once farmed the Green O ranch and marked his sheep with the namesake letter; adventures beyond the cabins include everything from horseback riding to fly fishing and hot air ballooning. Make time for the spa, housed in a series of tents that looks like a remnant of the Wild West. And though the main building, with its open fire restaurant, is called the Social Hub, this is also a perfectly acceptable place to retreat from the world, order room service, and do nothing at all. Rates from $2,069.

The Treehouses at Blackberry Mountain

Walland, Tenn.

The piece de resistance design features of Blackberry Mountain’s 14 new treehouses—added as the hotel experienced raging demand during the pandemic—are the sliding glass doors that lead the way from floodlit living room to three-tiered outdoor deck. “When we envisioned the Treehouses, we wanted to create a space where people could be fully enveloped by the outdoors without distractions,” says proprietor Mary Celeste. Everything inside the cabins follows the colors and textures of what’s outside: mossy artworks, wood-clad walls, neutral-toned throw blankets, and jute rugs. It makes guests feel part of the tree canopy, though if the water element calls, a 20-foot heated limestone soaking pool is just a short walk away. Rates from $1,845.

Ambiente

Sedona, Ariz.

When it opens in May, adults-only Ambiente and its 40 cube-shaped suites, called atriums, will have unobstructed views of red rock formations and Coconini National Forest. (A 41st structure, literally called Forty1, includes the hotel’s ambitious bar and restaurant.) Made from bronze-tinted glass and rusted metal, the suites are elevated on piers so they can peer out over—rather than completely blend into—their high-desert surroundings. They’re also tricked out with such unique amenities as Northern Arizona wines via tap dispensers and rooftop decks for evening stargazing. Rates from $1,500.

Arcana

Outside Toronto

It may remind you a bit of Sweden’s Treehotel, with its floating, reflective cubes in the sky, but Arcana doesn’t require a trip to the far-flung reaches of Lapland; its 275-square-foot mirrored cabins are located in a deciduous forest just two hours northwest of Toronto. Each compact building was created to harmonize with its surroundings, though sometimes in less-than-obvious ways. The mirrored walls, for instance, produce distorted reflections—not to create a cool, trippy look, but to deter birds from crashing into them. And since isolation is part of the goal, each one has a full kitchen and a fire pit on the terrace, plus access to a private sauna and some 10 miles of hiking trails. The goal is connecting with nature, but take someone you love and there’s no better way to connect with each other. Rates from $352.

