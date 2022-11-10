(Bloomberg) -- Candles still flicker at a makeshift monument to the two men gunned down in a Bratislava bar. Yet in the month since the atrocity against the LGBTQ community, Slovakia’s initial shock and outrage have given way to anything but a reconciliation.

The men, Matus Horvath and Juraj Vankulic, were murdered by a 19-year-old student on Oct. 12. Thousands of people packed the streets that week to hold a vigil for the victims. More signs have emerged, though, that Slovakia is affirming rather than softening its conservative stance on minority rights, cementing the cultural division between the European Union’s east and west.

The police publicly rebuked Slovakia’s Catholic Church on Nov. 5 for “grossly manipulating” the murders and becoming “part of the hatred in our society” after a senior cleric sent a document to priests that questioned whether the two men were as innocent as they seemed. The archbishop apologized afterwards for causing offence.

Politicians, meanwhile, have reasserted their views on family and LGBTQ partnerships. On Oct. 19, lawmakers representing the governing parties were castigated by the country’s president after they refused to back an opposition proposal to improve rights of LGBTQ couples to inheritance or access to health information. Same-sex marriage is banned under the constitution following a law approved in 2014 that successive administrations have upheld.

Three days earlier, Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a former premier whose party leads the ruling coalition, posted on Facebook that “I’m straight. I’m a man and I feel like a man.” He urged parents and teachers to ensure that children “respect the right ideals.”

Slovakia, a predominantly Catholic country sandwiched between Poland and Hungary, has increasingly looked more in sync with its neighbors than its Western European allies of late. Leaders across the political spectrum have spoken with admiration of the governments in Budapest and Warsaw, whose crackdown on LGBTQ communities has contributed to their standoff with the EU that’s led to the withholding of billions of euros in funds.

The conservative shift isn’t just the work of the current government. The ban on same-sex marriages was approved under opposition leader Robert Fico when he was prime minister.

The second-biggest party in the ruling coalition, called We Are Family, is headed by Boris Kollar, who said in a television debate earlier this year that he agrees with the unpicking of LGBTQ rights by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In addition to the murders, police said it recorded several attacks against LGBTQ community members in October, including verbal and physical assaults that led to injuries. President Zuzana Caputova blamed lawmakers for not responding.

“Our society is paying the price for indifference and insensitivity when even such a terrible tragedy does not persuade enough lawmakers to take the right step,” she said after the opposition bill was defeated last month.

Days after the bar attack, Caputova visited the murder scene and was photographed hugging the bar’s owner. When the archbishop’s letter surfaced, she posted a somber statement on her Facebook account.

“Families and loved ones of Juraj and Matus, two innocent people,” she said, “I am with you in thoughts, and even more this evening.”

