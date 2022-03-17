(Bloomberg) -- Over the past two decades, China has built large infrastructure projects in almost every country in Africa, making some Western powers uncomfortable amid wider concerns about Beijing’s intentions on the continent. However, a deeper look shows that accusations of so-called debt trap diplomacy are—at least so far—unfounded.On this episode of Africa+, Bloomberg pulls back the layers of conventional wisdom and fraught geopolitics that have colored the world’s view of China’s African ambitions. What those goals are and how Beijing is going about fulfilling them appear to be more complicated than previously thought.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.