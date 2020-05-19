The Netherlands to Allow Bars, Restaurants to Reopen From June 1

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government confirmed that bars and restaurants can start opening for business again next month as the country slowly lifts more restrictions to aid an economy hurting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen beginning at noon on June 1 for up to 30 guests excluding staff as long as they adhere to the 1.5 meter distance rule, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a press briefing in The Hague on Tuesday.

With the number of reported new cases and fatalities in the Netherlands having slowed to the lowest levels since March, Rutte’s government is cautiously working to open up an economy suffering from the outbreak.

Earlier this month, he laid out a road-map for when restrictions could be potentially pulled -- including the June 1 date for bars and restaurants.

“We can have confidence but we must remain vigilant,” Rutte said on Tuesday.

Cinemas and museums can also reopen from June 1, subject to the social-distancing rule and limitations regarding the number of people allowed per movie showing or visit.

All travelers using public transport will have to wear a face mask from June 1 as traffic is expected to get busier again, the Dutch government reiterated on Tuesday.

