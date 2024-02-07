The Netherlands Will Need Gas Beyond 2050, Says Energy Envoy

(Bloomberg) -- The world will still require natural gas past 2050 in some hard-to-decarbonize industries, according to Dutch energy envoy Frederik Wisselink.

Countries will need to capture emissions or find other carbon negative alternatives to reach a net zero target by the middle of the century, Wisselink said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Goa.

Gas has long been touted as a bridging fuel on the way to cleaner sources of energy, but the current rate of investment in the industry suggests it will be a very long transition.

Read More: A $290 Billion Investment Cements Gas’s Relevance for Decades

Last year, Shell Plc signed deals with Qatar to receive as much as 3.5 million tons of LNG a year to Rotterdam’s Gate import terminal for 27 years from 2026.

(Corrects headline and text to refer to world and not Netherlands)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.