(Bloomberg) -- Economic analysis for a market audience is in the midst of a revolution. In the old world, economists waited for lagging official data, worked without robust objective measures as a support for subjective judgments and struggled to bridge the gap between economic theory and market behavior.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that the major economic events of the past 20 years—the Great Recession of 2007-09 and 2021’s inflation surge—took most forecasters by surprise.

Overcoming those shortcomings is a collective endeavor. Central banks and academic economists have made significant strides in developing models to bring forecasting a little closer to precision. Building on that foundation, Bloomberg Economics has introduced a new toolkit for market economics.• Market drivers: What drove the recent surge in Treasury yields? We use a sign restriction model to bring economic theory to life, quantifying the degree to which demand, supply and central bank surprises are driving changes in market moves.• Fed watching: Asset markets often whipsaw after central bank meetings as analysts and traders hear different messages in Federal Open Market Committee communications. We use natural language processing to build a real-time measure of Fedspeak hawkishness or dovishness.

Where are the model forecasts pointing right now? Underscoring the importance of human judgment, the answer is, not all in the same direction. The latest nowcast readings and Fedspeak show the chances remain high of inflation staying sticky and the Fed delivering an additional rate hike, keeping yields high. The quantile regression shows how quickly things can change, with a significant risk unemployment will rise sharply into 2024.

What’s Driving Up Long-Term Yields?

Ten-year Treasury yields have risen sharply since early August; at 4.9% at the time of writing, they are now the highest since 2007. What’s driving the changes? Bloomberg Economics has developed a tool that exploits the co- and contrary movement of different asset prices to decompose daily financial-market fluctuations into their economic drivers: demand, supply, monetary policy and risk appetite.

For example, and simplifying a little to capture the intuition, if equity prices and bond yields both move higher in the same period, the model would attribute that to expectations of stronger demand in the economy—which would push earnings and inflation higher.

Conversely, if equity prices move higher but bond yields go lower, the model would ascribe that to a positive supply shock in the economy—which would also be expected to push earnings higher but inflation lower.

According to the model, the historically brisk rise in 10-year Treasury yields seen in the third quarter came mainly from expectations of a more hawkish Fed.

Higher for Longer?

It doesn’t look like yields will come down much anytime soon. Using the latest techniques from the academic literature—which build economic conditions into forecasts—Bloomberg Economics’ macro-yield model points to two-year Treasury yields staying elevated at 4.4% at the end of 2024, with the 10-year yield at 4.2%.

That’s substantially higher than the 3.5% and 3.6% suggested by consensus. Who will be right? It’s still early days after the launch of our model, but based on an evaluation using historical data it improves the forecast accuracy for the two-year yield by as much as 24% and for the 10-year yield by 13%.

What Will the Fed Do Next?

Markets have another good reason to bet on higher yields: The Fed may not yet be done raising rates. Bloomberg Economics has built nowcasts for all major US economic data releases, which instantaneously update forecasts when a new input is received.

Nowcasts, of course, don’t always get it right. They do have two advantages. First, they provide a close to real-time gauge of economic conditions—without waiting for the monthly and quarterly data. Second, they provide a measure that aggregates new information independent of the bias in human judgment.

One recent win: The blowout 336,000 September jobs print was way higher than the highest forecast in the Bloomberg survey. The final forecast from our nowcast model—349,000—was much closer. Investors armed with the nowcast information would have had a better chance of anticipating the high reading and what that means for the Fed’s next move.

Upside Risk of Another 2023 Hike

Wall Street’s Fed watchers hang on every word from Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials. Yet they often disagree on what they’ve heard. To create an objective arbiter, we’ve built a daily Fedspeak sentiment index by applying natural language processing techniques to score tens of thousands of Bloomberg News headlines—covering thousands of speaking engagements by Fed officials—on the hawk-dove spectrum.

The index is still fairly new. Based on an evaluation using historical data, it has a strong track record of anticipating Fed moves. The latest reading shows that a final rate hike in 2023 is a real possibility.

Thinking Nonlinearly

Even though Treasury yields have pushed higher recently, there are good reasons to think maybe traders are overdoing it. One of them: an impending recession.

The human mind is used to thinking linearly, and the traditional economic toolkit assumes that shocks are normally distributed. In a recession, though, the unemployment rate jumps suddenly and sharply, and the distribution of the unemployment rate is bimodal, not normal. Small wonder, then, that economists’ track record on predicting recessions is so dismal.

To get through that impasse, Bloomberg Economics uses quantile regressions to generate forecasts after estimating parameters for the entire historical distribution of the unemployment rate. That allows us to characterize the probabilities around a “mean forecast,” as well as other tail outcomes.

Our results suggest the consensus is too complacent about a soft landing, as was the case before past recessions. Although the mean forecast for the unemployment rate at the end of 2023 is 3.8%—slightly below the already optimistic forecast of the consensus—unemployment rates of 4.1% and 4.5% fall within the 68% and 95% credible intervals, respectively.

The risk outlook for 2024 unemployment is even worse. Unemployment rates of 6.7% and 9.2% are well within the 68% and 95% credible intervals, respectively. In contrast, the best scenarios for 2024 unemployment corresponding to those risk bands are about 3.3% and 3.6%. The risk for the unemployment rate is clearly skewed to the upside.

