On Sept. 10, Apple will be unveiling its new products for the year. Ahead of the event, Bloomberg Technology’s Mark Gurman previews the changes Apple’s planning for its three versions of the iPhone, as well as the company’s other products. Will these upgrades help Apple out of its recent funk? Also: our own announcement at the start of the show. Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

