(Bloomberg) -- It would be hard for a new movie to recapture the magic of the first time I saw Mean Girls in 2004. I was shuttled (by my mom) to a local mall with a bunch of other tween girls without driver’s licenses to witness Tina Fey's sharp-tongued fable about high school cliques. I was the perfect age, and it was the perfect movie.

In the subsequent years, Mean Girls hasn’t lost its luster. Despite the fact that the gags have been played to death as memes for decades, it's still riotously funny and unexpectedly smart.

So it was with obvious trepidation that I entered the screening of the new Mean Girls, which should really be called Mean Girls: The Musical, since that's what it is. The latest version of this tale, while in no way challenging its predecessor, is better than it has any right to be, thanks to an extremely talented young cast, creative staging and some strong new jokes. It can't replace what came before—and may be a little too nice in comparison to its joyfully cruel predecessor—but it is shockingly fun.

The story is the same. Homeschooled math genius Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) moves from Kenya to Evanston, Illinois, and gets a rude introduction into the Machiavellian mechanisms of American high school. She befriends two delightful weirdos: Janis (Auli'i Cravalho, best known as the voice of Moana, for Disney) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), now both explicitly queer. But she is lured by the glamour of the sinister Regina George (Reneé Rapp), who invites her to join her cadre, known as the Plastics, which includes Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika, wide-eyed and very funny).

Here, however, there are songs—the ones from the Broadway show that ran from 2018 to 2020 on Broadway—written by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Sondheim gems, they are not. But they are serviceable and surprisingly catchy: At least three have gotten stuck in my head since I saw the film.

This movie leans hard into being a musical. Directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. have ensured that the sequences wherein characters burst into song are exuberant. The tunes are treated either like videos the characters are recording for social media or like the inner workings of their (incredibly dramatic) minds. In Someone Gets Hurt—the torch song Regina sings to lure Cady's crush Aaron (Christopher Briney) back into her orbit—a Halloween party comes to a standstill and then starts to vibrate as Rapp, who played Regina on Broadway, starts to belt.

Rapp reads closer in age to an actual high schooler than the original movie’s character, played by Rachel McAdams, which makes the updated Regina feel somehow more innocent. At the same time, she brings a refreshingly punk energy to the Queen Bee, stomping around in chic leather rather than just miniskirts. And she can really sing, as can everyone else in the cast. Cravalho's big kiss-off number, I'd Rather Be Me, is the most purely joyful of the lot. Her Janis has a great match in Spivey’s Damian, who wrings humor out of the smallest moments.

The production stumbles when it recreates moments wholesale from the original movie. Fey, again credited with the screenplay, has added a plethora of new jokes that (mostly) hit. So it’s deflating to hear one of the original’s iconic lines jammed into new action; it takes you out of the new movie and into some kind of uncanny valley. Still, there are a few welcome twists. The recreation of scenes that audiences know and probably love is initially frustrating, and then delightful when the familiar setup delivers an unexpected punchline.

Some of the bits that have been excised are, contrary to the title, the meanest ones. Perhaps it’s a sign of the times that this reads as a softer Mean Girls, with anything that could potentially offend shunted away. The lovely Rice, from Mare of Easttown, never convincingly turns mean in the way Lindsay Lohan did on usurping Regina’s power. The trauma of Regina's reign—and her downfall—never seem as painful as they once did. Song and dances further blunt the already dull edges.

It’s hard not to miss some bite in this new Mean Girls. If it had a place in a school cafeteria, it would hang with the goofy theater kids. But as the characters in the original movie learned—and this musical never really questions—that’s not such a terrible fate.

