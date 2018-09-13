The New Venezuelan Currency Is Just Three Weeks Old and Inflation's Already 100%

(Bloomberg) -- It’s just been a few weeks since the rollout of Venezuela’s new money, and inflation in this new monetary era is already 100 percent.

After a week and a half of no changes in the Bloomberg Cafe Con Leche Index, the price of a cup of coffee has surged the past two weeks, climbing to 50 bolivars from 25 bolivars. For those still struggling to get used to the new pricing system, 50 of today’s bolivars equals 5 million of the old ones.

President Nicolas Maduro stripped five zeros off the currency in August to -- at least, briefly -- simplify basic business transactions in a nation devastated by years of hyperinflation. The price increases over the past two weeks have pushed annual inflation above 100,000 percent, the index shows.

