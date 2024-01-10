The NFL Is Making You Get NBC's Peacock to See the Saturday Playoff Game

(Bloomberg) -- NBCUniversal is testing the strength of its Peacock streaming service by airing an NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins exclusively on the platform — and drawing heat from fans who won’t be able to see it.

The AFC wildcard game between the defending Super Bowl champions and the Dolphins is set for Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. New York time. Fans in Kansas City and Miami will be able to watch on TV. But if you live outside those areas, a Peacock subscription starts at $6 a month.

“We want to be where our fans are, and we know they’re increasingly, especially younger fans, on different screens,” Hans Schroeder, the league’s executive vice president of media distribution, said in an interview.

NBC, which is owned by cable TV giant Comcast Corp., announced last May that it would host the first-ever streaming-only playoff game on Peacock. But that was months before the NFL season began and some fans are just figuring out they won’t be able watch on a broadcast or cable network.

“I’m a Chiefs fan but the greed of NFL, NBC Sports and Peacock is getting ridiculous,” one Bellevue, Nebraska, fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For NBC, the playoff game is an opportunity to get fresh eyeballs on the movies and TV shows the company offers on Peacock, NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said on a call with journalists. The service had 28 million subscribers at the end of the last quarter, the least of the major media companies.

“The reality is you’re getting a lot for the value of those $6 beyond just Saturday night,” he said.

The negative reaction wasn’t just limited to fans. Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive end Charles Omenihu wanted national coverage, saying on social media the the Peacock-only offering was “insane.”

With the help of NBC, the veteran will give away three-month Peacock subscriptions to 90 (his jersey number) fans. He’s announcing winners Friday before the game.

Cordella said this year’s online game will be in addition to the two wildcard games the network negotiated in 2021 as part of its extension with the NFL. NBC didn’t shift any games from traditional TV to Peacock.

“We’re still very committed to broadcast,” Cordella said.

NFL ratings have been strong this year, with the regular-season audience up 7% over 2022 to an average of 17.9 million per game, according to data from Nielsen. Thursday Night Football, carried exclusively on the Amazon.com Inc. Prime streaming service, boosted its audience this past year but that trailed the ratings under the league’s previous deal with broadcaster Fox Corp.

Schroeder said the NFL is “excited about this next step” as it looks to embrace online viewing more, and that the league is confident it’s taking the right steps.

“It’s important that we do increase our presence across digital,” he said on the press call.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.