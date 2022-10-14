(Bloomberg) -- As UK markets careened between shock and relief this week, Rabobank’s global strategist Michael Every summed it up succinctly: “there are many headless chickens.”

Every day has been met with a new bombshell headline and whipping volatility. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng ousted from his job. Fund managers selling assets to meet margin calls. The Bank of England forced to ramp up emergency action at a time when it wants to wean markets off easy money.

“Not sure what the reality is now,” said Every. “Nobody does.”

Truss Dumps UK Corporation Tax Freeze Plan After Firing Ally

This was a week of U-turns, in government and markets. Thirty-year gilts, the obsession of traders because struggling pension funds are big holders, saw yields shoot past 5% in the grips of Wednesday’s panic, then reversed course, only to selloff again on Friday.

With the future of Liz Truss’s government now up in the air, what happens next is anyone’s guess. In conversations, traders vent frustrations about the endless reversals and tug-of-war playing out between the BOE and Treasury. Analysts joke that their reports are out of date as soon as they’ve written them. Many say this has been the busiest time of their careers, and presumably some have made a fortune riding the volatility.

In the bond market, the big question is now: What’s the red line for the BOE? How far will policy makers go to constrain bond yields? That question might get an answer next week, when trading begins with the BOE’s safety net largely removed.

“Come Monday, it’s going to be an acid test of how the market can cope on its own again,” said Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management. “I think we will see the BOE pull back and see how the market trades, and if it becomes unstable and dysfunctional again, the BOE may have to get involved again, and so on and so forth.”

Charts tell a story of historic swings and underscore the confusion and drama on City trading floors. Here’s a look at how markets reacted this week:

‘The Great Gilt Meltdown’

UK bonds, called gilts because they were once sold with gilded edges, are the clearest read on the market strife. In the span of two weeks, 30-year note yields have fallen more than 100 basis points, rebounded almost all the way back and then plunged again. The sheer size of the moves have little precedence in any developed market.

“The great gilt market meltdown of 2022 will be enshrined in City folklore for some time to come,” wrote Chris Iggo, chair of the AXA IM Investment Institute.

Another way to look at the swings: five of the 10 biggest moves in 30-year gilts have happened in 2022. On top of that, four of the top five are from the last three weeks, according to strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc who looked at data since 1989.

Pound Bounces Around

The pound was the most volatile major currency in the world this week, outstripping even moves from the Brazilian real and Australian dollar.

It’s been turbulent for weeks, registering swings of at least 1% almost every day of the past month. On Friday, sterling tumbled anew, sinking back to around $1.11.

“Liz Truss will be keen to draw a line in the sand, but we can’t underestimate the power of the markets to continue to disrupt her plans,” wrote Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Credit Costs

The UK’s economic turmoil has weighed heavily on the sterling debt market, with average spreads on pound-denominated bonds spiking to 260 basis points this week and the highest since March 2020.

“Ructions in the UK debt market have been of epic proportions,” Bank of America strategists including Barnaby Martin wrote in a note. UK bond market liquidity “is now worse than that of Italy,” they added.

The surge in borrowing costs has shut the market for pound debt sales, and issuance is widely expected to stay closed through October.

Energy company Orsted AS was the last non-financial corporate to sell sterling denominated bonds on Sept. 6. If no deals materialize through the rest of this month, it will be the longest barren spell this year.

UK Stocks Dive to 2021 Low

The FTSE 100 dropped almost 2% in the week, trading near the lowest since 2021. Energy and commodity stocks took the worst losses, hit by growing fears of a global recession.

