Blame the early birds! Those who raided Black Friday sales for Christmas presents, might have unintentionally contributed to a sobering 3.2% drop in December retail sales. Of course, that's why we save all our shopping for Dec. 23. For the economy.

This morning’s data are another sign that Britain’s resilient consumer narrative will be challenged this year. More on that from Markets Today’s Sam Unsted below.

No reason to get too depressed. It’s Friday, we’ve made through a very frosty week — one that might have helped retailers shift some winter gear.

Speaking of resilience, Deliveroo managed to grow the value of its orders in the fourth quarter in the UK & Ireland, against some analysts’ expectations.

We’ve seen tentative signs of an IPO comeback this year, but for now London’s de-equitisation story continues. French container shipping giant CMA CGM this morning said it’s buying Wiltshire-based warehouse specialist Wincanton for a 52% (!) premium.

Google is investing $1 billion in its first data centre in the UK. The announcement certainly isn’t unhelpful for the government, which tries to position Britain as a world leader in tech. Especially when you consider that Google already has data centres in the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Ireland.

No pot of gold. Endeavour Mining is stripping its former CEO Sébastien de Montessus of $29.1 million in remuneration after he was fired earlier this month for “serious misconduct.”

China’s biggest brokerage restricts short sales after stock rout.

Houthis fire missiles at another US-owned ship in the Red Sea.

YouTube, Spotify follow Netflix in steering clear of Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

Here's your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK's Markets Today blog:

Last year the prevailing story for consumers was of resilience. In 2024, that’s going to be tested. Retail sales in December were much worse than expected, partly because shoppers were buying gifts in the Black Friday sales back in November to spread the cost.

Look closer at the reporting from the sector this season, and the strains can be seen. There have been standout performers — the grocers, high street bellwethers like M&S and Next — but many of the reports have been stories of weakening sales being offset by effective cost controls and good management.

And then we’ve had the companies warning about weaker demand and the need for more promotions hitting margins — see Burberry, JD Sports or Rolex retailer Watches of Switzerland. The latter fell 37% yesterday.

People are still spending on the essentials and they are visiting the big, established names on the high street. But beyond that, the resilience of 2023 may be fading.

— Sam Unsted

Citigroup’s Marcus Satha, who turned the firm’s short-term interest rate trading desk into an industry leader, is planning to depart for a role in the children’s book charity he founded. Five Credit Suisse PMs, including head of unconstrained and global fixed income strategies Valentin Petrescou, are leaving the bank to set up a new fund at Lombard Odier. Nomura hired Pamela Massaad, previously head of macro-strategies London for EM and G-10 at the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. CD&R named former Tesco chief Dave Lewis as an operating adviser. And Sean Gambino, who shuttered his hedge fund to join Eisler Capital in 2022, is leaving the multistrategy investment firm to strike out on his own again.

We’ll get updates from the likes of EasyJet, Primark-owner AB Foods, and wealth manager St James's Place next week.

But first up on Monday is S4 Capital. Results from the ad agency, which was set up by former WPP boss Martin Sorrell, will be scanned for signs of tech clients starting to loosen their purse strings again after cutbacks hit the whole industry last year.

Picture round! Which country, shown below, had the largest net emigration in 2023? Tip: It wasn’t China, which only ranks 4 when it comes to net emigration.

