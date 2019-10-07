(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts) Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics.

On September 19, 2019, Odd Lots hosted its first-ever live event at the WNYC Greene Space in downtown New York City. With an all-star lineup of guests, the show featured convicted white-collar criminal Sam Antar, a panel on sovereign debt with Lee Buchheit and Brad Setser, and a discussion on MMT with Stephanie Kelton. We even had a surprise guest, SPY kid Kevin McGrath, not to mention two musical acts: country-singing economist Merle Hazard and a performance by Joe himself.

To contact the authors of this story: Tracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.netJoe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Laura Carlson at lcarlson21@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.