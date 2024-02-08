Top Stories
Can I be fired while on long-term disability in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Another wave of layoffs has been occurring across various industries, adding a new level of stress for workers throughout Ontario. This situation creates an even greater level of uncertainty for those on long-term disability (LTD).
-
-
7:19
Personal insolvencies 'moving up the income curve': study
-
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on his net-zero economic vision
-
5:21
Only 35% of working Canadians aged 50 and older can afford to retire: report
-
3:37
U.S. election, rate cuts: How will the year ahead affect Canada?
-
6:34
It costs more than $1,300 per month to own a car in Canada: report
-
6:05
Here's why auto insurance is expected to rise in Canada this year
-
Feb 8
Homebuilders group pushing for 30-year mortgages to boost construction in Canada4:47
Homebuilders group pushing for 30-year mortgages to boost construction in Canada
The group that represents residential builders in Canada wants Ottawa to offer a 30-year amortization period for insured mortgages on new homes.
10m ago3:00
TSX recap: Index finishes 0.43% lower
Canada's main stock index posted a modest gain Friday, while U.S. markets were mixed but the S&P 500 surpassed 5,000 points for the first time.
-
Dec 27
Smart Wealth with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast featuring authentic conversations about success with brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term.
55m ago
The Week Ahead: CREA housing data; U.S. inflation data
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
5h ago8:10
Cannabis company Canopy Growth reports $216.8M Q3 net loss
Canopy Growth Corp. reported a net loss of $216.8 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $264.4 million a year earlier.
Feb 8
BCE slashes 9% of workforce, puts blame at the feet of regulators and policymakers8:24
BCE slashes 9% of workforce, puts blame at the feet of regulators and policymakers
The parent company of Bell Canada announced it is slashing nine per cent of its workforce and could further scale back network spending as it remains at loggerheads with the CRTC over what it calls "predetermined" regulatory direction.
7h ago7:11
Telus says no immediate plan to cut spending, raise rates as it monitors CRTC rulings
Telus Corp. has no plans to halt its own fibre network build in response to recent regulatory actions, but says the CRTC needs to strike a balance between promoting competition and maintaining incentives for large carriers to invest in their networks.
3h ago5:04
Algoma Steel says five workers sent to hospital after casthouse incident
Algoma Steel Group Inc. says five workers were taken to hospital after an incident on Wednesday night at the north casthouse of its blast furnace complex.
Feb 7
Real estate commission lawsuit expands across Canada7:40
Real estate commission lawsuit expands across Canada
A lawsuit alleging that the real estate brokerage industry inflates commission fees has been expanded to include all of Canada and an expert says it could bring big changes to the housing market.
10h ago4:47
How the grocery supply chain works, from wheat fields to weekly flyers
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global.
4h ago4:19
Indigo faced 'challenging' 2023 and will take some time to recover: CEO
Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s chief executive says the retailer's last year has been "challenging" and it could be a while until its financial results recover.
7h ago5:31
Fortis reports $381M Q4 profit, up from $370M a year earlier
Fortis Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $381 million, up from $370 million a year earlier.
8h ago6:34
Magna International reports Q4 profit and sales up from year earlier, raises dividend
Magna International Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.
Feb 6
Business funding on climate action needs to 'rise exponentially': RBC report4:02
Business funding on climate action needs to 'rise exponentially': RBC report
Business funding for climate action needs to "rise exponentially" for Canada to be on track for net zero emissions by 2050, said a report out Tuesday from RBC.
20h ago4:02
Alberta’s premier Smith sees U.S. LNG export pause as opportunity
U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pause approval of new liquefied natural gas export licenses is an opportunity for Canada as the country prepares to start exporting the fuel, Alberta’s premier said.
-
Feb 68:01
Extension of foreign homebuyers ban 'xenophobic,' won't help housing: experts
Experts say Canada’s extension of the foreign homebuyers ban will do little to quell the housing crunch the country is facing.