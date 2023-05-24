The Odds of US Going Past Default Date Are 25% and Rising, JPMorgan Says

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a roughly one-in-four chance that the US will hit the so-called X-date — at which the government runs out of cash — without a deal to raise the debt limit, and the odds are getting worse, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“We still think the most likely outcome is a deal signed into law before the X-date, though we see the odds of passing that date without an increase in the ceiling at around 25% and rising,” JPMorgan chief US economist Michael Feroli said Wednesday in a note to clients.

“In this latter scenario, we think there is a very high likelihood Treasury would prioritize principal and interest payments,” he wrote. “While doing so would avoid a technical default, there would still be several adverse effects, including a likely downgrade of the US credit rating.”

A potential deal including cuts to federal government spending could reduce US gross domestic product by 0.1% to 0.5% in 2024, depending on the details, Feroli said.

According to a popular model for monetary policy known as the Taylor rule, that would suggest the Federal Reserve needs to make one fewer quarter-point interest-rate hike in order to bring inflation down, he said.

