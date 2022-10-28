The Outlook for 60/40 Stock-Bond Portfolio Is Best Since 2018, UBS Says

(Bloomberg) -- The brutal selloff across asset classes this year now makes the famed 60/40 stock-bond portfolio ripe for its best outlook in years, according to UBS analysts.

A 60/40 mix of global shares and bonds is expected to produce a 7.2% annual nominal return over the next five years and a 4.4% real return, the greatest projected performance since at least 2018, the analysts wrote in a note Thursday.

The forecast counters growing calls from some strategists about the supposed death of the 60/40. The traditional portfolio has been crushed this year as both stocks and bonds have been battered by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

The UBS analysts find that a 60/40 portfolio in the US returned -20% this year up to mid-October. There have only been three years on record in which the annual performance of the portfolio has been worse, all occurring more than 80 years ago, wrote Evan Brown, head of multi-asset strategy, and Louis Finney, co-head of strategic asset allocation modeling, within UBS’s investment solutions team.

The beat down means, though, that prices across assets are now cheaper, setting the backdrop for higher returns in the coming years, the analysts said. “This is the good news about bad markets.”

The analysts also expect greater returns for government bonds and credit due to higher interest rates. “Diversification may now be achieved in concert with positive expected returns across asset classes,” they wrote.

Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard, also sees potential for the 60/40 portfolio.

“Saying the 60/40 is dead would be implying that fundamentals of financial markets have shifted in some way,” he said in an interview. “We don’t believe that is the case.”

--With assistance from Cristin Flanagan.

