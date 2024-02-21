(Bloomberg) -- One thing Ozempic won’t hurt: sad desk salads.

Despite the appetite-suppressing effects of drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, people reported going to Sweetgreen Inc. more frequently after starting GLP-1 medications, according to a 300-person survey conducted by William Blair. It was the only restaurant in the survey that saw a net increase in frequency of visits from those taking the shots.

Weight-loss shots have been a boon for drugmakers Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S, but food brands are fretting about the prospect of a less hungry customer base. Some food CEOs have gone so far as to call Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk for answers. “They are scared about it,” Novo Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told Bloomberg recently.

Veggie-forward brands, like Sweetgreen and Cava Group Inc., are in a better position to withstand any potential impact, according to the William Blair survey. Studies have shown that people are more likely to crave fruits and vegetables over junk food when taking the drugs.

Fast-food chains, like Shake Shack Inc., will have a tougher time. Burgers were one of the food categories hardest hit by GLP-1 drugs, according to the survey. Not to mention, the company has a “lack of history of successfully pivoting to healthier offerings,” the analysts said.

Survey respondents also visited Outback Steakhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and the Cheesecake Factory less frequently after taking weight-loss drugs, according to the report. On average, those surveyed reported a 19% monthly decline in restaurant spending after beginning a GLP-1 drug and the frequency at which they visited the chains dropped by roughly 50%.

Smaller portions could help keep people coming back to less-healthy options. Two-thirds of respondents said that might make the restaurants more appealing.

