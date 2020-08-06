(Bloomberg) -- Risks to the Swiss property market became more elevated in the three months through June and are set to rise further in coming months, according to UBS Group AG’s quarterly index. A forecast through the end of 2021 shows valuations in the owner-occupied home market will eventually ease again as the economic recovery is expected to take time. The regions of Lake Zurich, Lausanne and Basel City currently show the largest imbalances, UBS said.

