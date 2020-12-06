(Bloomberg Opinion) -- We had no plan for where to go next. I spent the entire journey across the Lincoln Highway, from New York City to San Francisco, just trying to plan one day at time: researching towns, scheduling interviews, figuring out where to stay, and studying maps to avoid wrong turns — a futile daily exercise. It was exhilarating and exhausting. Now what?

Life is supposed to be more relaxed in California, so my wife Laurel and I decided to simplify the navigating by driving our Winnebago down the coast along Route 1 to San Diego. Besides, who’s to say you can’t find Lincoln’s spirit on the beach?

On a Sunday afternoon in Huntington Beach, I meet up with Michael Capaldi, a board member of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, a local Republican organization. The prior night more than 100 protesters had taken to the streets in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 10 p.m. curfew. Without mentioning them, Capaldi explains part of what drives them: “California is a really funky, western state — it’s got a huge libertarian streak.” The state has become so closely associated with liberalism that it’s easy to forget this part of its heritage — the part attached to its toll-free highways.

At the same time, Capaldi says, “Californians also want government to take care of fundamental problems. Government’s got a role to play building infrastructure, creating jobs, really righting long-term wrongs” — like racism. “This is a state that was colonized by Latinos, then Anglos came [and] Latinos were pushed to the margins, and a Chinese immigrant could not testify in a court of law against a white man.”

Capaldi and the Lincoln Club have long favored comprehensive immigration reform. “The party believes we need to control immigration, and we do,” he says. “But if you’re here, and you’re contributing to the fabric of society, you’re a Californian. I think a lot of Republican Californians see that the way that immigration has been exploited in this country is a sideshow — and it’s been politicized [by] the left that wants to remake American politics and the right that wants to react against it.”

Since the election, Democrats have been scratching their heads over the gains President Trump made with Latino voters. Capaldi isn’t surprised: “You talk to Latinos who’ve been in this country; they don’t particularly like the idea of open, uncontrolled migration over the border.” He mentions that the Los Angeles Police Department is about half Latino. “The idea of defunding the police is not attractive to L.A. Latinos. They want law and order that works for them. And it starts on the border.”

He sees the future of the Republican Party as dependent on its outreach to Latinos, who comprise 39% of the state’s population, a larger share than whites. “If we can appeal to sensible Latinos, who just want to live the way sensible white people do, we could be a majority party in an instant, in a cycle, in an election.”

***

Beyond immigration reform and opposing efforts to defund the police, what do sensible people want?

The Republican mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, has an answer: moving the homeless off the streets and into shelters that provide services. And he has a clear policy: “I don’t allow tent encampments on the sidewalks in San Diego. Allowing somebody to sleep in a tent is allowing somebody to die on your sidewalks. We’re better than that.”

I’m sitting with Faulconer on the 11th floor of the City Administration Building. I’d spent the hour before walking around downtown, and I was surprised not to see a single tent.

Faulconer sees homelessness as a question of rights and responsibilities: “I start with a basic premise that I believe every individual has a right to shelter — period. I also believe, if we provide that shelter, you have an obligation to use it. And that I think is one of the fundamental different approaches here in San Diego than you’re seeing in other places across California.”

Faulconer has turned the city’s convention center into a 1,000-bed shelter that provides services — mental health, job training, substance abuse counseling — to help people get back on their feet. He says they’ve moved 700 people into housing since Covid struck and will place 350 more over the next two months. San Diego’s homeless population has declined even as it has risen sharply in other California cities.

Faulconer talks about street homelessness less as a quality-of-life issue for the rest of the city’s residents than as a matter of doing right by those who are suffering. “That’s why we’ve enjoyed strong bipartisan support — because it’s about helping people,” he says. “We’re seeing that so many individuals that are homeless either have substance-abuse or mental-health problems or both. To say, ‘We’re going to let you live in a tent underneath the freeway, unclean, unsafe, unsanitary’ — you’re going to die in that tent.”

Faulconer thinks his approach can work elsewhere, and it should transcend party. “This is a nonpartisan issue,” he says. “Democrats don’t like stepping over needles to get to their home or their place of business. Independents don’t either.”

Term limits are forcing Faulconer from office at the end of the year, and there’s speculation he’ll challenge Governor Newsom in 2022. He already sounds like a candidate — and a different kind of Republican than many people are accustomed to hearing, touting accomplishments on the environment, policing reform, and immigration, all while working in partnership with a Democratic City Council. “This country wins, political parties win, candidates win by bringing people together, not dividing them. When we do that, we’re successful.”

***

Leaving the mayor’s office, I walk to the Waterfront Bar and Grill to meet Brian Pepin, a former aide to Faulconer who now runs the Lincoln Club of San Diego. The bar has been slaking thirsts since the repeal of prohibition in 1933, when it served the Italian immigrants who hauled in the catch that made San Diego the tuna capital of the West Coast.

Sitting at a sidewalk picnic table, Pepin tells me he is fourth-generation San Diegan. His mother worked as a cashier at a Vons grocery store and his father got his first job out of high school “pushing parts around at the factory at Convair” — the defense contractor later bought by General Dynamics. He says his father saw a poster on the factory wall offering classes to become an aerospace engineer. “So he’s an aerospace engineer at Boeing today with no college education.” Hard to do that now.

“A lot of the angst and the strife that we’re seeing today, a lot of it is driven by economics” and lack of opportunity, he says. “And I think that’s sometimes lost on people.”

Pepin says he hears complaints all the time about the cost of living in California. Income taxes, gas taxes and median home prices are the highest in the country, while electricity rates are near the top, too. For some, the pandemic has been a breaking point: “The last six months it has been truly frightening — the number of people that I know personally and know of that are leaving. I can tell you every one of them that I know are middle class. The wealthiest are remaining because they can afford it. The middle class are the ones who can’t take it anymore.”

Local business leaders founded the Lincoln Club in 1983 as a nonpartisan organization to support candidates for local office. Today some 300 business owners are members, and they focus exclusively on local politics. But as Pepin has seen, all politics isn’t local anymore. “Everyone wants to focus on who’s president,” he says. It wasn’t that way when he began working on local campaigns in 2004: “People used to understand what their local representatives did and would care about who their local rep was. And now everything has devolved into: Where do you stand on the presidential race? And that’s not good for democracy or our country.” Or for the Lincoln Club.

“It’s increasingly difficult in this climate to be nonpartisan” — I can hear the frustration in his voice. “We’re trying to endorse and support good candidates for local office and we don’t care if they’re Republican or Democrat or independent. And for so many people in this current political climate, you’re on the team or you’re not.”

Pepin shares Faulconer’s and Capaldi’s belief that the Republican Party can challenge the state’s Democratic dominance, and he points to the November ballot propositions as evidence. Even as Californians voted resoundingly for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they defeated proposals strongly backed by Democratic leaders to fund education with higher commercial property taxes, and to require Uber and Lyft to treat drivers as employees rather than independent contractors. San Diego voters also defeated a bond measure to increase property taxes to fund affordable housing.

The Lincoln Club opposed each of those propositions and a fourth — Proposition 16 — that would have repealed the state’s prohibition on using race as a factor in government contracting and academic admissions. The state’s entire Democratic leadership lined up in favor of Prop 16 — not one of the 90 Democrats in the state legislature publicly opposed it — but 57% of voters rejected it. I asked opposition leaders for a list of Democratic elected officials who joined them, and the list was all of two people: the mayor of Cupertino and a Sunnyvale city council member. That’s it.

***

At San Diego’s Waterfront Park, I meet with Frank Xu, who helped organize opposition to Prop 16. He’s a software engineer who landed here from China with a work visa on Christmas Eve 2005. “You cannot imagine, when the campaign started, how many people reached out to us. They say that they’re not to talk. Because whenever they speak up, they will be labeled as white supremacists. And they identify themselves as liberals, Democrats.”

He found the self-censorship alarming. “The people reach[ing] out to me saying ‘I dare not to speak up’ — that’s a problem. I experienced it in China, and I don’t want it to happen here in the United States. It [would] make my American dream fade a lot.”

Xu supports efforts to close racial gaps and believes data should be analyzed to understand where they exist and how they could be closed — “instead of just, ‘Okay, it’s 5%, 60% — doesn’t seem right. Let’s make it a 10% and 55%.’”

He was disappointed by what he perceived as biased media coverage: “It looks like propaganda media in China. They just label us — at least label me — as a selfish parent who only cares about his kids getting into college. … It’s not about my kids’ education. It’s about [America’s] future. Why did we move here? The reason I came into the United States is because I believe this is a land of equal opportunity.”

Xu’s side was outspent by more than $20 million, which made the victory all the more satisfying for him. “To me, it’s reaffirmation [of] the democratic process and make me feel so comfortable that the election cannot be bought. The people’s voice can still be heard. It’s different than in China. I cannot expect that to happen in China when all the officials, all the media advocating for one thing, and people vote [the] other way. So it built my confidence [in] the system.”

Xu became a citizen this year, and he registered to vote as a Republican — because of this issue.

The conventional wisdom on the left, and among some on the right, is that the 2020 election should force Republican Party leaders to engage in some soul-searching. But the California experience suggests that Democratic leaders have some thinking to do, too — not only about specific issues, but about the fear that Frank Xu spoke of and the danger it poses to the party’s future.

Frank Barry is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. This column is part of a series, “Looking for Lincoln: A Portrait of America at a Crossroads.” It features reports from Barry’s journey west along the Lincoln Highway, a zigzagging network of local roads running from Times Square to the Golden Gate Bridge, from Sept. 11 to Election Day.

