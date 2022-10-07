The Party’s Over in Credit Markets

(Bloomberg Markets) -- For a decade, low interest rates and investors’ hunt for higher yields allowed consumers and companies to borrow with ease. Now the Federal Reserve is tightening monetary policy in its campaign to rein in inflation. Bloomberg Markets took a look at where credit risks have built up and who may be most exposed as the cheap-money era comes to an end.

Where the Risk Is

In the past 10 years the share of risky debt issued by corporate borrowers has gone up, while the share of such debt in consumer obligations such as mortgages and auto loans has fallen, according to a UBS Group AG report. “Everything points to corporate credit this cycle,” says Matthew Mish, UBS’s head of credit strategy.

A Market in Decline

Fears of a recession have roiled corporate credit this year. Investors have pulled cash from debt funds, returns are negative, and fewer risky borrowers are coming to market.

Private Equity’s Impact

Buyouts financed in the loan market raised the share of B- loans and leverage.

Shaky Foundation

Leverage in the high-yield market is at historic lows but expected to tick up.

Funds on the Edge

Portfolios of CLOs, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, have more B- exposure.

Accounting for Risk

Loan leverage is higher when so-called earnings add-backs aren’t included.

Debt Under Wraps

Opaque private credit is increasingly competing with public markets.

Tipping Into Danger

Most middle-market private credit sits on the cusp of a CCC rating.

Fear the Walking Dead

The share of companies that don’t earn enough to cover their interest has risen.

More Signs of Default Seen in Emerging Markets

The value of emerging-market sovereign debt that trades at distressed levels has more than quadrupled since 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Old-World Problems

Credit traders have grown more cautious about European companies.

China’s Woes Abroad

Most of China’s defaulted debt so far this year is held offshore.

—With David Brooke, Sydney Maki, Davide Scigliuzzo, Ailing Tan, Lara Wieczezynski, and Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

Shah covers leveraged loans for Bloomberg News in New York.

