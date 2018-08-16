The Paul Manafort Jury Is Now Deliberating. Here Are the Charges

(Bloomberg) -- The fate of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, is in the hands of 12 jurors in Alexandria, Virginia. After a trial that began July 31, the jury began deliberating Thursday on these 18 counts:

Over those years, Manafort failed to declare more than $15 million in income spent on real estate, custom suits, home improvements, antiques, landscaping and other luxury items, according to prosecutors. They say he owned or controlled 31 foreign accounts, and more than $60 million flowed through them as wealthy, pro-Russian, Ukrainian businessmen paid him for political consulting.

He faces another group of related charges:

Jurors are also reviewing nine counts of bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy related to more than $20 million that Manafort borrowed from three banks in 2016. Prosecutors said he submitted false documents to the banks that inflated his income and concealed his debts:

