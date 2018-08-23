The Percent of U.S. Land Covered in Drought Falls Again This Week

(Bloomberg) -- The following map and table shows the percent of the overall contiguous U.S. in various drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Area rated from severe (D2) to exceptional (D4) drought is at 19.1 percent for week ending Aug. 21, down from 20 percent the previous week and 5.5 percent this time last year.

Percent of U.S. land area covered by D2 to D4 conditions has fallen for two weeks straight

Percent of Contiguous U.S. Land Area in Drought Conditions

NOTES: D0 - Abnormally dry, D1 - Moderate Drought, D2 - Severe Drought,D3 - Extreme Drought, D4 - Exceptional Drought

SOURCES: National Drought Mitigation Center, USDA, Telvent DTN

