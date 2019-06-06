Top Stories
Do you think Canada’s labour market is as strong as the numbers suggest?
The US$8 billion property tycoon who helped shaped Silicon Valley
3:44
Bombardier’s commercial aircraft evolution, in pictures
8:09
Trump is ‘blackmailing’ Mexico with tariff threat: Vicente Fox
4:19
Raptors' run provides golden opportunity for long-term economic boost
NBA bans Warriors part-owner for year after Kyle Lowry push
U.S. home flippers are cashing out before profits get slimmer
3h ago
The Golden State Warriors barred part-owner Mark Stevens from attending any of the remaining games of the NBA Finals after he was involved in an incident with Toronto’s Kyle Lowry on Wednesday night.
3h ago
Feds push for Infrastructure Bank to back Via project, documents show
Federal officials are pushing the Canadian Infrastructure Bank to back Via Rail's high-frequency rail project, according to documents tabled in the House of Commons.
17h ago8:57
Pence says Mexico tariffs still set for Monday as talks continue
The U.S. is considering delaying President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on Mexico as talks continue over stemming the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs from Central America, according to people familiar with the matter.
2h ago2:24
Beyond Meat forecast sends 2019's IPO darling to new heights
Beyond Meat Inc. gave investors their first look inside the company since its initial public offering last month, and shareholders liked what they saw. The shares jumped as much as 26% in late trading.
17h ago
'We can’t afford to have half the team sitting on the bench': Execs stress board diversity14:19
'We can’t afford to have half the team sitting on the bench': Execs stress board diversity
Canada needs to include more women in executive roles if it hopes to remain globally competitive, according to the chair of Royal Bank of Canada’s board of directors.
Raptors' Playoff Run
NBA bans Warriors part-owner for year after Kyle Lowry push
4:19
Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over rights to his logo
9:36
The Raptors' 'change agent': What leaders can learn from Masai Ujiri
6:49
'...Now we're here': Drake, Raptors enjoying spoils of partnership in NBA Finals
4:19
Inside the $4.7M penthouse Kawhi Leonard could have for free if he stays a Raptor
9:36
From tickets to hot dogs: How the cost of Raptors fandom has soared
18h ago
Retirement? Four in 10 Americans don't see it ever happening
Almost 40% of Americans lack confidence they will ever save enough money to retire. That number climbs even higher among older Americans, age 54 or more.
20h ago
Trudeau worried China could target imports of other Canadian products
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's worried China could block imports of other Canadian products -- in addition to its recent rejection of canola shipments.
57m ago
The Daily Chase: Canada adds 27,700 jobs in May ; Senate votes on key bills for energy sector
Both Canada and U.S. jobs reports come out today. And yesterday, two key senate votes affecting the energy sector took place.
23h ago
Boeing is in talks for a megadeal that the trade war could derail
Boeing Co. has been negotiating one of the largest orders ever of wide-body jetliners with Chinese airlines even as tensions between Washington and Beijing escalate, say people familiar with the talks.
Jun 5
How one bad loan played into Eisman’s short call on CIBC3:20
BNN Bloomberg's Paul Bagnell looks at how one bad loan played into famed short-seller Steve Eisman's short call on Canada's banks.
9h ago
China has lots of policy room if trade war worsens, says central bank chief
China’s central bank governor said there’s “tremendous” room to adjust monetary policy if the trade war deepens, joining counterparts in Europe and the U.S. in displaying readiness to act to support the economy.
17h ago
Google in talks to sign lease at Toronto office development
Google is in talks to sign a lease at a new office development in downtown Toronto, according to a person familiar with the matter.
May 31
Personal Investor: I'm retiring at 55 – here's how I did it6:45
Your Personal Investor Dale Jackson offers his best personal fiance tips for the last time on his last day at BNN Bloomberg before retiring.
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
Jun 6
Gold miner may fly Mexican bullion to Canada to skirt Trump tariffs8:22
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. currently produces about 300,000 ounces of gold in Mexico that it refines in the U.S., all of which would likely be subject to the proposed tariffs, Chief Executive Officer Sean Boyd said Wednesday. But he already knows how he’d respond to potential levies.
Jun 33:55
Apple sets vision for unified app strategy at developer conference
The company previewed the new operating system, watchOS 6, at its annual developer conference in San Jose, California, on Monday.
Jun 63:48
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to talk to your parents about 'the bank of sons and daughters'
CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid discusses tips on how to talk about money with your parents, and when to step in.
Jun 4
Meet the couple who U.S. feds say scammed Berkshire Hathaway for millions
The FBI alleges that DC Solar ran a US$800-million Ponzi-type scheme using lure of big federal tax credits.
Opinion
Jun 3
Eisman's conviction on Canadian bank short a nine out of 103:20
Speaking to BNN Bloomberg on Monday, the portfolio manager made famous for his billion-dollar bets in The Big Short, said the Canadian banks’ second-quarter earnings have prompted him to add to his short positions on some of the nation’s financials.
18h ago
Huawei CFO's extradition fight set for January in Vancouver
Canadian extradition proceedings will start Jan. 20 for Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, a Canadian judge said. The proceedings could be completed by October 2020.
Politics
May 6
How what you wear can make or break your business
First impressions are key to business success. While a smile and handshake is important, so too is wearing the right clothes.
May 31
Canada's Big Six banks just proved there's no 'calamity'4:22
Canada's Big Six banks just proved there's no 'calamity'
Pursuits