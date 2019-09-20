(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will feel the effects of African swine fever in the coming holidays, according to a local industry group, warning the public of less processed meat in the market including Christmas hams.

The Philippine Association of Meat Processors said some of its members have started to cut their output after local governments banned their products despite assurances that they are free from African swine fever and are safe for consumption.

Christmas ham production will be reduced by 15% to 20%, Jerome Ang, the industry group’s vice president, said in a press briefing in Manila. The government should continue to allow pork imports and issue guidelines on how to handle processed meat products, the group said.

The Philippines’ meat processing industry has an annual production of more than 300 billion pesos ($5.75 billion) and employs about 150,000 people. Reducing Christmas ham production will mean a cut in seasonal workers, Ang said.

