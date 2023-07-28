(Bloomberg) -- In the world of pizza, Chicago will forever be associated with the gut-busting deep-dish version. But recently, it’s the city’s crisp-crusted, tavern-style pie that’s dominating menus from New York to Los Angeles.

“Nothing is more Chicago than a cracker-thin pizza,” maintains Tony Scardino, a Windy City pizzaiolo who runs the Professor Pizza pop-up. His family started serving tavern pies to Chicagoans 80 years ago.

A tavern pie bears little resemblance to its pudgy, deep-dish cousin. The slim, butter-imbued crust can be as crunchy as a Saltine cracker when its done right. It’s loaded with toppings—the classic is Italian sausage—that spill from edge-to-edge and over the sides of the round pie. It’s cut into small squares, perfect for balancing a beer in one hand and a slice in the other.

In fact, the shape is key to the pie’s origin story. Steve Dolinsky, Chicago pizza expert and author of The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Square & Slices in the Windy City, believes the style was born in the 1940s when bar owners with kitchens started offering customers a salty bite alongside a frosty beer or whiskey shot. They cut them into small squares “so they’d fit on a cocktail napkin,” says Dolinsky, enabling patrons to eat without plates or utensils.

It was a way for tavern owners “to keep patrons at the bar as long as possible after their work day,” explains Scardino. In the ’40s, his grandfather, also named Tony Sardino, began making the crisp pies: He would “lace the pizzas with anchovy oil or diced anchovies for added salt content—in order to entice patrons to order more beer.”

Besides offering the ability to double fist a slice with a drink, the pizzas have the advantage of being cooked in gas ovens. Although Pizza Master ovens are the equipment of choice for many chefs, home cooks could ultimately fire a tavern-style pie in a home oven that can reach 500F. (Dave Lichterman, who founded Windy City Pie, started out baking pizzas from his Seattle condo.)

This low-barrier, dogma-free entry—compared with, say, the requisite 1,000F, often wood-fueled inferno needed to leopard spot a Neapolitan pie—makes the tavern style especially appealing to chefs. An added benefit for New York pizza shop owners: They won’t be affected by a proposed law that would require restaurants baking with coal- and wood-fueled hearths to cut down on carbon emissions by buying expensive air filtration systems. Tavern-style pizza fervor has already gripped Manhattan, thanks to Windy City native Emmett Burke and his hip Midwestern pizza parlor, Emmett’s on Grove.

“When I was growing up in Chicago, tavern-style thin crust pizza was not a destination pizza,” recalls Lichterman, who began serving the pies almost a decade ago. He’s watching the pizza landscape change. “There are chefs in and out of the Midwest really elevating and enhancing [tavern] pizza with their unique spin, ingredients and culinary perspective,” he says.

Proving he’s right, here are seven of the country’s top tavern-style pizza spots to visit now.

Patti Ann’s, Brooklyn, New York

A year and a half ago, chef Greg Baxtrom opened this namesake, Crayola crayon-hued, kid-friendly Midwestern eatery in homage to his mother, a former elementary school teacher. In February he added tavern-style pies. “I started doing it because it’s what I grew up on,” the chef says. He ferments his dough for 48 hours before rolling it paper thin and then drying it in front of a fan to create the style’s signature cracker-like crust. Fennel sausage, peppers, onions, and pecorino are his take on the classic Chicago-style pie; a trendier option features hot honey drizzled on pepperoni and jalapeno slices (both cost $26). They’re both good with the lavender-laced, vodka-based Via Chicago with dry vermouth.

Windy City Pie, Seattle

Software engineer-turned-pizza maker Lichterman launched Windy City Pie out of his Seattle home in 2015; now, he runs it from an unfussy, art deco-styled dining room in Phinney Ridge. After nearly five years of research, he added tavern pizzas to the menu. In addition to a build-your-own option, he’s serving two of his own arrangements: the Starkness ($25), made with red sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, pepperoni and mushrooms, and the Dolinsky ($23), an ode to the renowned pizza expert, with the same red sauce and mozzarella plus housemade Italian sausage and hot giardiniera. In the spirit of Chicago, the amari-focused bar program includes the city’s notorious Malört on tap.

Cicoria, Portland, Oregon

Pizzaiolo William Wells took some liberties when developing the naturally leavened, tavern-style pie crust for the retro-styled Cicoria. While tavern-style dough is typically made with butter, Wells swaps in olive oil to yield a more flavorful, less greasy version that he fortifies with locally grown and milled grains. The crispy pizzas, called “party cut” on the menu, range in price from $16 to $22. They come loaded with classic toppings (red sauce, oregano, provolone, house-pulled mozzarella) and seasonal options (spring onion, pickled peppers , ricotta). Owner Joshua McFadden, a Midwesterner, briefly debuted the nostalgic space—decked out with sports trophies and framed celebrity photos—during the pandemic, then reopened in April.

Professor Pizza at Tetto’s, Chicago

In early spring, World Pizza Champions member Scardino joined forces with local restaurant group Atomic Hospitality for this yearlong residency at the rooftop bar Tetto. The al fresco dining spot features a variety of the Chicago native’s expertly made pizzas, alongside Italian liquor-focused cocktails. Patrons choose a crust type: the popular tavern-style; thick, chewy grandma; or classic, thin, triangle New York. Then they add such toppings as the $24 Sausage & Pepper (red sauce, Italian sausage, red peppers) and the rich and tangy Humboldt Pie (a $26 plethora of toppings that include vodka sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, red onion and ranch dressing).

Kim’s Uncle Pizza, Westmont, Illinois

The small stone storefront in the Chicago suburb of Westmont has been a pizzeria since the 1970s. Last summer, Billy and Cecily Federighi and Brad Shorten—the team behind Chicago’s popular Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream dining spot—opened their own retro-vibed pizza spot. The original wood paneling has been updated, and a stash of vintage bowling trophies greets customers at the door. But the centerpiece is the enamel-steel, gas-fueled 1950s-era Faulds oven equipped with four rotating decks that cook tavern-style pies evenly. There are a pair of four-seat booths for dining in; most customers take out the build-your-own options for pies that start at $18. Winning combinations include the classic sausage and giardiniera, as well as the spicy-sweet pepperoni and Mike’s Hot Honey.

Truss Restaurant + Bar, Napa Valley, California

Among the fancier locations to find tavern pizza is this restaurant in the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. Top Chef Season 15 alumnus Rogelio Garcia was inspired by the cracker-thin crust, which he believes is the “perfect vessel for seasonal Napa Valley ingredients and produce.” Last winter he offered an Alba white truffle option; the current menu has a summer-oriented barbecue pie topped with charred cauliflower, serrano chilis and cheddar, for $28. Try it alongside a local rosé.

Pijja Palace, Los Angeles

“It’s like the Carhartt of pizza,” jokes first-time operator Avish Naran about the pie’s every day appeal. His year-old Indian sports bar in Silver Lake is modern and outfitted with blonde wood; the name “pijja” comes from how “pizza” is often pronounced in India. Chef Miles Shorey (of Roberta’s in Culver City) bakes round, thin-crusted pies dusted with spice and loaded with Indian flavor including such toppings as Kashmiri chili coriander-imbued turkey kofta balls ($25) and tandoori onions. The crowd favorite is the Green Chutney Pijja, inspired by a popular Mumbai street food cheese sandwich. The tavern pizza iteration combines subtly spiced green chutney over fenugreek-accented tomato sauce, topped with grated mozzarella. Pro tip: Shorey offers daily, off-menu special pizzas that change, such as Samosa Pie.

