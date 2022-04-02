(Bloomberg) -- The Points Guy LLC filed a motion to dismiss an American Airlines Inc. lawsuit that the travel site violated company rules by letting frequent flyers manage their miles on platforms other than the carrier’s site.

The travel agency alleges that the suit should either be “dismissed or transferred to a proper venue,” according to a legal document Friday. American Airlines filed the suit in Texas, but The Points Guy maintains that the alleged wrongful behavior did not take place there.

“Using typical big-company bullying tactics, and in a desperate attempt to prevent the public from viewing their travel rewards and status on the TPG App, American Airlines filed this lawsuit on its home turf, which as detailed below, is an improper venue,” according to the filing. “American Airlines seeks to chill the transparency that the (The Points Guy) App has brought to consumers.”

American Airlines filed suit in January. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier alleged that the travel perks site broke trademark and privacy rules associated with the AAdvantage loyalty program. Before the airline filed, The Points Guy preemptively sued the carrier in Delaware in an attempt to secure a decision that consumers can legally input and manage flyer data on third-party sites.

