The Pound Is on a Winning Streak After the U.K. Ramps Up Covid Vaccinations

(Bloomberg) -- The pound is winning the hearts and minds of fund managers and forecasters as the U.K. steps up its coronavirus vaccinations to improve the chances of an economic rebound.

Analysts now see the currency ending the year up 2% at $1.40, having lifted their predictions from $1.36 just a few weeks ago, according a Bloomberg survey. Jupiter Asset Management and Arbuthnot Latham are among the investors betting on further gains after sterling’s best monthly streak since 2012.

The confidence comes as the country’s vaccine rollout is outpacing the U.S. and Europe, with about nine million people inoculated so far. It’s led markets to push back bets for a Bank of England interest-rate cut to next year, even with policy makers set to publish the responses to a consultation on negative rates on Thursday.

“Bulls are flexing their muscles,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank in London. “The relatively rapid pace of the vaccine rollout and the U.K.’s strong savings ratio continue to fuel hopes for a strong rebound in U.K. GDP.”

Sterling is the only Group-of-10 currency to hold its own against the dollar this year. That’s a sharp turnaround from early in 2021 when the pound led declines among peers, amid concerns about the City of London after Brexit and the wider health of the economy.

Bouncing Back

Plenty of investors now see even bigger gains than the market consensus. Jupiter Asset Management, which oversees 55.7 billion pounds ($76.2 billion), has a long position as it predicts a surge of 6% to $1.45, while it’s also looking to bet on sterling gaining about 4% against the euro this year, according to Mark Nash, its head of fixed-income alternatives.

“Things are improving -- the U.K. was hit the most so it has more room to bounce back,” London-based Nash said. “I don’t think there will be fiscal tightening for a long time.”

Arbuthnot Latham, a private bank in the City of London, is in the process of adding bets on the pound against the euro. It sees the joint currency sliding a hefty 20% to 70 pence by year-end, a level also eyed by Aberdeen Standard Investments and not seen since before the 2016 Brexit vote.

“We’ve got the BOE providing monetary support, the British government providing fiscal support and we don’t think we’re going into negative interest rates,” said Gregory Perdon, the firm’s co-chief investment officer. “The specter of no Brexit deal has also come off the table.”

BOE in Focus

Banks turning more bullish in their recommendations include MUFG, targeting gains to $1.4125, and Nomura International Plc, which expects a fast climb to $1.42 by the end of March. Strategists at NatWest Markets Plc see sterling outperformance as a “top conviction view.”

The main risk factor is the BOE further cutting borrowing costs from 0.1%, after policy makers raised the possibility of sub-zero rates in recent months. Any signs in favor in Thursday’s policy statement could spook markets, though most analysts think the BOE will avoid taking this controversial step.

Options traders are largely ruling out a surprise over the coming week, with the cost of hedging swings in the currency close to its lowest since mid-2020.

“There’s short-term risk of dovish guidance or even some Monetary Policy Committee members voting for a rate cut,” said Nomura foreign-exchange strategist Jordan Rochester. “But the base case is that once we get past mid-February, the U.K. should start to outperform again, as the BOE avoids negative rates and the U.K. looks to reopen the economy.”

